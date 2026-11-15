Network Rail Data Reveals 1706 Bridge Strikes Cost £13.25 Million

Network Rail reports 1706 vehicle collisions with railway bridges in 2025-26 caused £13.25 million in damages and 183319 minutes of delays, prompting new safety initiatives.

Network Rail has released alarming statistics revealing that vehicles collided with railway bridges 1706 times during the 2025 to 2026 period, resulting in £13.25 million in repair costs and 183,319 minutes of passenger delays. The data indicates a collision occurs every five hours on average across Britain, with the organization urgently calling on drivers to verify their vehicle height before traveling.

Bridge Strike Statistics and Frequency

Network Rail utilized new technology to precisely identify when and where bridge strikes occurred, uncovering hotspots with extreme frequency. The bridge on Watling Street in Leicestershire suffered the highest number of impacts this year, being struck 26 times, which translates to an incident occurring once every two weeks.

Also read Bishop's Castle Town Council Consults Residents on New CCTV Network

Other locations faced significant challenges, with bridges on Stutney Road in Ely and Stonea Road in Cambridgeshire being hit 24 and 23 times respectively. These figures represent a slight improvement from previous years, as 1864 vehicles clipped or struck bridges between 2021 and 2022, while 1666 incidents were recorded during the 2024 to 2025 period.

Network Rail Safety Campaigns

Network Rail has pledged to collaborate with local authorities to install new height-warning signs and road markings designed to alert drivers to potential dangers before they reach restricted structures. Additionally, the organization has established bridge-strike champions who will directly visit road haulage businesses to raise awareness about the most challenging bridges across the country.

Advertisement

Executive Statements on Safety Protocols

Martin Frobisher, Group Safety and Engineering Director at Network Rail, emphasized that a bridge strike is never a minor incident and can endanger drivers, passengers, and railway staff while damaging vital infrastructure. During Road Safety Week, he urged drivers and operators to take simple pre-journey steps, such as knowing the height of their vehicle, checking the route, and paying close attention to bridge restrictions.

Frobisher further noted that Network Rail is working closely with industry partners, local authorities, and haulage businesses. The goal is to use technology and physical prevention measures to stop strikes from happening and to respond more quickly when they do occur, thereby minimizing disruption to the rail network.

National Highways Infrastructure Solutions

Mohammad Raza, Senior Structures Advisor at National Highways, highlighted that bridge strikes can cause substantial damage, lengthy road delays, and even injuries. He confirmed that National Highways continues to support the developer Mountpark on their scheme to lower the A5 beneath the Hinckley bridge, a physical intervention aimed at reducing the risk of further strikes at this specific location.

Raza reminded the public that drivers must plan their journeys carefully, secure their loads properly, and always know their vehicle height. Taking account of any height restrictions on their route remains a critical safety measure to prevent accidents that affect both road and rail users.