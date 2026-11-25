Network Rail highlights deadly risks as teenagers perform stunts at Methley level crossing. New campaign targets youth distractions to prevent fatal incidents.

Network Rail has issued urgent safety warnings following alarming footage of teenagers engaging in dangerous behavior at a level crossing in Methley, West Yorkshire. The organization emphasized that treating railway infrastructure as a playground or taking selfies on tracks poses immediate and lethal risks to young people. Officials released this footage to support the ongoing expansion of their safety campaign, which specifically targets the age group between ten and fifteen years old.

Methley Incident Sparks Safety Campaign

Unverified video captured in September shows an unnamed teenage girl performing star jumps directly on the railway tracks while her friends watch. In separate footage from the same location, two boys were seen stopping at the Methley North level crossing to take photographs. Darren Robertson-Wilson, the level crossing manager for Network Rail's North and East route, stated that such distractions and deliberate misuse can lead to devastating consequences, underscoring the critical need for the No Second Chances initiative to reach these specific demographics.

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Distractions and Peer Pressure Risks

The rail industry identifies mobile phone usage, headphones, and peer pressure as primary factors contributing to these hazardous behaviors. British Transport Police Chief Inspector Joe Gorman noted that everyday actions like looking at a screen or talking to friends reduce awareness and place individuals in grave danger. The organization urges the public to report unsafe behavior near the railway by texting 61016 to the British Transport Police, highlighting that ignoring warnings or taking risks can turn safe crossings into deadly traps in an instant.

Previous Incidents and School Education

This warning follows similar incidents at the Brickfields level crossing near Upminster in London, where children performed handstands and played chicken with oncoming trains. That crossing was closed for twenty-one days starting from September 30, and the closure was eventually extended until all local school year groups received education on the dangers of trespassing. Network Rail officials, including Shenel Bullock, emphasized that public safety is the absolute priority, necessitating temporary closures and rigorous community engagement to reinforce vital safety messages with parents, carers, and teachers.

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Impact on Infrastructure and Daily Commuters

The strategic importance of these level crossings cannot be overstated, with lines like the one at Brickfields carrying approximately 230 trains daily. Network Rail, which owns and operates infrastructure across England, Wales, and Scotland, works closely with schools in affected areas to stress the dangers of distraction. Darren Robertson-Wilson reiterated that while crossings remain safe when users follow instructions and cross without stopping, the current trend of loitering and stunts requires immediate intervention to prevent irreversible loss of life.

Future Safety Measures and Community Action

Network Rail continues to collaborate with educational institutions and community leaders to mitigate these risks through targeted awareness programs. The focus remains on helping young people make safer choices by understanding that there are no second chances on the railway. By addressing the root causes of dangerous behavior, such as the allure of social media photography and the thrill of defying barriers, authorities hope to cultivate a culture of respect and caution among the younger generation, ensuring the safety of both pedestrians and rail users.