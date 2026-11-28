Conner Matty, a Nevada jeweler, was severely traumatized after defending his home against an armed robbery by Connor Davis and Arqua Jenkins. Matty, who now keeps a gun in the shower due to ongoing anxiety, testified about the terror of the encounter. Davis and Jenkins were sentenced to prison terms of up to fifteen years and six years respectively by Judge Nadia Krall.

In a profound display of the psychological toll that violent crime can inflict on a victim, Conner Matty, a thirty-three-year-old jeweler from Summerlin, Nevada, has detailed the severe trauma resulting from an attempted armed robbery at his home.

The incident occurred on December twenty-third, two thousand twenty-five, when Matty was greeted at his residence by two assailants, Connor Davis and Arqua Jenkins. The situation escalated rapidly when one of the intruders pointed a rifle directly at Matty's face from mere feet away. In a split-second decision driven by the immediate need to protect his life, Matty drew his own weapon and discharged multiple rounds at the two men.

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Matty Faces Lasting Trauma

The aftermath of the shooting has left Matty living in a state of perpetual anxiety, leading him to adopt extreme safety measures that include sleeping with a firearm in the shower and constantly varying his routes to avoid potential threats. He described the experience as a moment where everything he had built over years could have vanished in seconds, leaving him with deep-seated fear and the necessity of ongoing therapy.

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The legal proceedings that followed brought the perpetrators to justice, with District Judge Nadia Krall presiding over the sentencing in Clark County District Court. The judge handed down significant prison terms to both men, reflecting the gravity of the attempted robbery and the danger posed to Matty. Davis received a sentence ranging from six to fifteen years, while Jenkins was sentenced to between two and a half and six and three-quarter years.

Court Details Planned Robbery

The court proceedings revealed that Davis had meticulously planned the crime, researching Matty's business, XL Jewelers, and his home address on Haven Oaks Place. Despite the rifle used in the threat not containing ammunition, the intent to cause harm was clear, and Matty reasonably believed his life was in imminent danger. The case highlights the intricate balance between self-defense and criminal accountability, as well as the lasting emotional scars that victims carry long after the physical danger has passed.