Reno attorney David Guilford faces murder charges after the brutal killing of his mother Katherine Guilford. Police found a to-do list and motive involving a New York property inheritance.

Reno attorney David Guilford stands accused of the brutal murder of his 84-year-old mother, Katherine Guilford, in a crime that police allege was motivated by the desire to inherit a valuable property in New York. The 55-year-old lawyer was arrested on November 21, one day after the discovery of his mother's body at her Pleasant Hill, California residence.

Katherine Guilford was found dead on November 20 inside her home following a welfare check initiated by a friend who had been unable to reach her. Police investigations revealed that she suffered at least 10 blows to the head from a blunt object, resulting in severe trauma that included a severed ear.

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Police Discover Crime Concealment List

During the investigation at the home, law enforcement officers uncovered a handwritten to-do list attributed to David Guilford. This document allegedly detailed specific steps he planned to take to evade detection after the killing. The list included instructions to purchase new clothing, acquire new car license plates, and buy a new cell phone.

Investigators also discovered nitrous oxide canisters within the home, linking them to allegations that David Guilford had an addiction to the substance commonly known as laughing gas. Evidence found at the scene suggested that he had remained in the house with his mother's body for a period of time following the fatal attack.

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Legal Defense Denies Financial Motive

David Guilford's attorney, Daniel Horowitz, has strongly contested the narrative that financial gain drove the crime. Horowitz stated that his client loved his mother and was caring for her, describing the case as a mystery rather than a straightforward financial motive. He emphasized that David Guilford had ample personal funds and did not need his mother's money.

However, accounts from David Guilford's ex-wife, Heather Faulk, paint a different picture of his financial habits. Faulk revealed that her ex-husband frequently maxed out family credit cards to fund lavish vacations and buy expensive designer clothing, including Gucci suits and Hermes ties. She noted that Katherine Guilford would often react with anger when discovering large charges for trips costing thousands of dollars.

Family Conflicts and Living Arrangements

David Guilford had moved back in with Katherine Guilford over the summer after separating from his second wife. According to police reports, his second ex-wife had stated that he was addicted to nitrous oxide. Neighbor accounts indicate that Katherine Guilford often tried to encourage David to reconcile with his second wife during this period of cohabitation.

Heather Faulk, who was married to David Guilford for eight years, described him as someone who maintained a façade of success despite relying on his mother's financial support. She recalled that Katherine would frequently call in a panic when reviewing bank statements, only for David to pretend everything was fine in person.

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Upcoming Court Date and Legal Consequences

David Guilford is currently being held at the Contra Costa County Jail on a $5 million bail. The murder weapon has not yet been recovered by police, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remains ongoing. He was not present at the home when officers arrived to discover the body.

If convicted, David Guilford faces a sentence of life in prison. He is scheduled to appear back in court on December 16. The Daily Mail has reached out to Guilford's legal representation, his ex-wives, and police departments for further comment regarding the developing story.