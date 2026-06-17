Never pay full price for your favourite supermarket items again, says Which?

Shoppers can save money on popular groceries by shopping around and knowing when to buy them. According to Which?, several items are discounted at one of the major supermarkets 99% of the year. This includes Kellogg's Special K cereal, Tropicana Orange Juice, and Fox's Chocolate Biscuits, as well as several bottles of wine and other grocery items.

Shoppers need never pay full price for these supermarket favourites again, according to consumer champions Which? . No one wants to pay more than they have to when it comes to your favourite groceries like Special K cereal, Tropicana Orange Juice or Mini Cheddars.

And latest findings from Which? has uncovered several grocery items that are discounted at one of the major supermarkets 99% of the year. To conduct their research Which? logged thousands of popular groceries for a year from March 2025 to March 2026 at a variety of supermarkets. Their list included Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose and by doing so it helped them identify patterns in the supermarkets discount cycles.

From this it was revealed that shoppers could be paying 'over the odds' for popular food items when they are not on promotion as they are probably on offer at another supermarket. This was true for several grocery items such as Kellogg's Special K cereal, Tropicana Orange Juice, and Fox's Chocolate Biscuits. These goodies were all found to be on offer at one of the major supermarkets or another every single day of the year.

Several bottles of wine were also seen to always be on promotion somewhere too. These included Yellow Tail merlot and Taittinger champagne. Which? also revealed that deals on other grocery items was so common customers should never need to pay full price for these either. This included Jammie Dodgers raspberry biscuits, Penguin bars, Mini Cheddars, Twiglets, Kettle Chips and Onken yoghurt.

Which? latest investigation suggests that not only does it matter where you shop but also when. And knowing this information can help customers bag their favourite essentials at a discounted rate every time. Promotions in supermarkets often follow a pattern of three or four weeks at a lower price, followed by slightly longer at a higher price, which is then repeated.

According to Which? research Fox's Chocolatey Milk Chocolate Rounds cost £2 to £2.75 when full priced but for 99% of the year you could buy them at one of the major supermarkets for £1.75 or less. With Special K Original cereal, the 440g box could be purchased for £2.85 or less if customers shopped around compared to the full price of between £3.30 and £3.50.

This specific box of Special K was seen to be discounted at Ocado 51% of the year, Tesco 50%, Waitrose 48%, Sainsbury's 45%, Asda 29% and Morrisons 29%. Research also showed the 1.5 litre Tropicana Orange Juice Original could be purchased at £4.28 to £4.75 when full priced. But the juice was found being sold at £3.50 or less 99% of the time at one of the major supermarkets.

Onken Set Natural Yoghurt was found as low as £1.25 at one of the major supermarkets 99% of the time throughout the year. The 130g bag of Kettle Chips in the lightly salted flavour could always be bought for £1.65 or less at one of the major supermarkets instead of £2.40 to £2.65 at full price





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Supermarket Discounts Shopping Which? Kellogg's Special K Cereal Tropicana Orange Juice Fox's Chocolate Biscuits

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