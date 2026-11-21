Lancashire County Council is delivering a £135,000 accessible play space on Countess Street. The project features inclusive equipment and sensory planting to support local families in Church.

Residents in the Hyndburn area of Lancashire are set to benefit from a significant community investment with the planned development of a new £135,000 inclusive play area. Located near Countess Street and Bradshaw Street, close to the Hyndburn Leisure Centre, this facility aims to provide a high-quality outdoor space for children and families.

The project marks the first visible enhancement under the Safer, Greener and Healthier Streets programme initiated earlier this year by Lancashire County Council.

Design Features And Accessible Equipment

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The Bradshaw Street play area will consist of nine main pieces of play equipment designed to cater to a wide range of abilities and interests. Central to the design is a commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that children of different abilities can play together. Key features include an accessible multi-play unit, a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, an inclusive see-saw, and an inclusive spring rocker. These elements are specifically chosen to allow siblings and friends to engage in shared play activities without barriers.

Stakeholder Support And Funding Sources

Councillor Warren Goldsworthy, the Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at Lancashire County Council, emphasized the importance of the location. He noted that the play area will offer a safe and welcoming environment for families to spend time together. Goldsworthy highlighted the collaboration with Hyndburn Borough Council and local groups to realize the project. The funding is sourced from the Levelling Up East Lancashire programme, with a contribution of almost £15,000 from the local community group Play4UZ2.

Community Impact On Local Families

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Councillor Munsif Dad, Leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, stated that the investment demonstrates the positive impact of Government funding across Hyndburn. He described the facility as an important community asset that local families can enjoy for generations. The council remains committed to improving play opportunities across the borough to help children be active and build confidence. The design also includes sensory planting, social seating pods, and two wheelchair-accessible picnic tables to encourage longer visits.

Future Implementation And Next Steps

The scheme has been developed with support from the Hyndburn Green Spaces Forum and integrates sensory flowers and an interactive play panel. Ground games such as hopscotch and a number dragon will provide additional opportunities for imaginative play. Additional equipment includes a basket swing, spinning bowl, and a swing set with various seating options. The project represents a tangible step in the wider improvements planned for the Countess Street area, aiming to create a vibrant hub for community interaction and outdoor activity."}}