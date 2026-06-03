New £18m River Trent Bridge Opens with Partial Lighting Malfunction on First Night

The newly opened £18 million Waterside Bridge over the River Trent in Nottingham experienced a lighting issue on its first night, with lights stopping halfway across. The 87-meter bridge, connecting Nottingham to Lady Bay, opened on June 2 after a project that saw costs double from initial estimates. While a construction spokesperson confirmed awareness of the problem and expected a quick fix, community members noted the illuminated railings were functional only on the ramp sections. A celebratory community fun day is still planned for June 14 by Transport Nottingham.

After years of work and an £18 million investment, a new bridge over the River Trent has been unveiled - but an issue on opening day meant half of the lights were switched off on the first night.

The 87-metre Waterside Bridge, which connects Nottingham to Lady Bay, was opened on Tuesday, June 2, as the first new crossing of the River Trent built in the city since... The bridge represents a significant infrastructure development for the region, aimed at improving connectivity and supporting local growth.

However, the inaugural day was marred by a technical glitch that drew public attention and commentary. A bewildered resident reported that while walking over the bridge hours after the opening, the lights along the railings stopped at the halfway point on the Lady Bay side, with some social media commenters joking that "Rushcliffe hadn't paid their bill".

The resident said that the lights on the railings stopped halfway across the bridge, but were working on the ramp section on the Lady Bay side. The local authorities and the construction company were promptly notified. Balfour Beatty, the construction firm responsible for building the bridge for the Department for Transport and local partners, acknowledged the issue. A spokesperson stated: "Balfour Beatty are aware and should have it sorted very soon.

" The Department for Transport-funded project had previously faced delays and saw its budget rise from an initial £9 million to a final £18 million. Despite the lighting malfunction, plans for a community celebration are moving forward. Transport Nottingham-organized community fun day is scheduled for June 14, with activities planned at both ends of the bridge to mark its official opening and engage residents.

The incident underscores the challenges that can accompany major infrastructure launches, though officials remain confident that the bridge will ultimately serve as a valuable asset for Nottingham and the surrounding areas





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Waterside Bridge River Trent Nottingham Lady Bay Lighting Malfunction

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