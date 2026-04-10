New 3D Experimental System Advances Research on Pediatric Glioma

Researchers at the University of Trento, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, and Sapienza University of Rome have developed a three-dimensional experimental system to study low-grade glioma, a brain tumor affecting children. The study, published in Molecular Cancer, utilizes organoids to better replicate the tumor environment and improve drug screening, offering a significant step forward in understanding and treating the disease. This new approach could lead to more effective and targeted therapies.

University of Trento, April 9, 2026: A significant advancement in the study of low-grade glioma, a brain tumor frequently affecting children, has been achieved. A novel three-dimensional experimental system has been developed through a collaborative effort involving the University of Trento, the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, and Sapienza University of Rome. This innovative approach promises a breakthrough in understanding and treating this challenging disease.

The findings, recently published in the prestigious journal Molecular Cancer, mark a considerable step forward in the fight against gliomas. Gliomas, tumors originating from glial cells that support neurons in the brain, constitute a substantial portion of central nervous system tumors, with low-grade forms often affecting children and adolescents. While less aggressive than their high-grade counterparts, low-grade gliomas present significant biological complexities that researchers are actively working to unravel. The scientific community is deeply committed to elucidating the intricacies of this disease and developing more effective, targeted therapies. This Italian study represents a crucial leap in understanding the disease's onset, progression, and underlying mechanisms, paving the way for the design of novel therapeutic strategies. Researchers focused on accurately replicating the heterogeneity of low-grade pediatric glioma within an experimental environment. To achieve this, they utilized organoids, which are three-dimensional cell cultures that mimic human organs. The team developed organoids of the human forebrain, the most anterior and developed region of the brain, to closely simulate the area affected by the tumor. These organoids provide a more realistic environment for studying the disease compared to traditional single-layer cell cultures, allowing for improved drug screening before clinical trials involving patients. The research group generated organoids from pluripotent stem cells, which can differentiate into almost all cell types in the body, and subsequently used them to cultivate the tumor. Luca Tiberi, a professor from the Department of Cellular, Computational and Integrative Biology at the University of Trento and head of the Armenise Harvard Laboratory of Brain Disorders and Cancer, explained the methodology: 'In this study, we've created a system to investigate low-grade tumors. Our approach is based on organoids, which we generate in the lab from pluripotent cells. After producing brain organoids, we introduce glioma to simulate the disease.' Professor Tiberi continued, 'Within these organoids, we can recreate aspects of both normal human brain development and glioma progression, allowing us to examine critical phases. However, organoids still have limitations, such as the absence of an immune system, vascular system, and complete metabolism, and they are not connected to a whole organism. Blood vessels, in particular, are vital for nutrient and oxygen transport, as well as for establishing metabolic and cellular interactions that are crucial for tumor development. These limitations prevent us from fully understanding the contributions to tumor onset and growth, along with the tumor's response to external factors. Without all these components, organoids offer only a partial representation of glioma biology and its mechanisms.' The Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital played a crucial role by participating in the molecular and epigenetic characterization of the system and in studying the drug response, further strengthening the connection between experimental research and clinical practice. \Evelina Miele, from the Onco-Hematology, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hemopoietic Transplant Unit, emphasized the importance of these experimental systems: 'These experimental study systems are a fundamental step towards more reliable preclinical systems for pediatric tumors. We have demonstrated that organoids better replicate the molecular characteristics of low-grade gliomas compared to cells in single-layer culture, more closely resembling the tumors in patients.' Miele also highlighted the translational value of the research: 'The ability to integrate molecular profiles, such as DNA methylation and gene expression, when studying drug response makes these systems particularly crucial for preclinical research. In fact, they enable us to more accurately assess the effectiveness of treatments before they are tested in patient studies.' She added, 'They can improve the selection of therapeutic strategies and contribute to the development of more targeted approaches, particularly in cancers like low-grade pediatric gliomas, where existing experimental systems have been limited.' This research underscores a commitment to advancing the fight against pediatric brain tumors and represents a significant step towards more effective treatments





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