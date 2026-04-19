New Agatha Christie-Style Mysteries Arrive on Streaming: 'If It's Tuesday, It's Murder' and 'Marple' Take Center Stage

Disney+'s new murder mystery series 'If It's Tuesday, It's Murder,' set in sunny Lisbon, offers a holiday-gone-wrong plot perfect for fans of Agatha Christie. Meanwhile, Netflix continues to delight audiences with its highly-rated 'Marple' series, featuring a stellar cast and creative adaptations of classic tales.

For fans of classic murder mysteries seeking a new series to devour, Disney+ 's latest offering, If It's Tuesday, It's Murder, presents an appealing option. This show is particularly well-suited for those looking to escape the gloom of persistent British weather, as it unfolds against the vibrant and sunny backdrop of Lisbon, Portugal. The narrative centers on a diverse group of tourists whose anticipated holiday takes a dramatic and perilous turn when a murder occurs on their very first day.

The official synopsis from IMDb succinctly describes the premise: A varied assembly of tourists on a guided excursion to Lisbon find themselves compelled to investigate a murder following the demise of one of their own on the initial morning. Their mission is to identify the perpetrator within their ranks as they explore the picturesque locales of Lisbon. Originally launched in Spanish, the series comprises seven episodes and has been met with positive reception, even being labeled as enjoyable to watch by The Daily Mail.

Boasting an IMDb score of 6.4 out of ten, the show offers viewers the choice of either English dubbing or subtitles. Critics have also chimed in with praise, with The Guardian acknowledging its 'ludicrous' premise while still characterizing it as a 'breezy crime-fighting adventure.' Hello Magazine has categorized the series as a 'cosy crime' drama, suggesting its appeal to enthusiasts of programs like Only Murders In The Building.

Complementing this new release, Netflix is also providing ample content for Agatha Christie aficionados with its Marple series, which has recently climbed to the top of the streaming service's charts. This adaptation, originally aired between 2004 and 2014, features the iconic detective Miss Marple emerging from retirement.

Geraldine McEwan portrays the titular character for the first three series, with Julia McKenzie taking over the role for the subsequent three. The series also boasts a roster of recognizable actors, including Joanna Lumley, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Timothy Dalton, as well as Keeley Hawes, Brian Cox, Richard Armitage, and Amanda Holden, among others.

Notably, the program creatively interprets Christie's work, occasionally incorporating Miss Marple into narratives where she was not originally present. One viewer on IMDb expressed strong appreciation for the adaptation, stating, 'I love the original book, and I love this adaptation. All-star cast (best hits of the actors of Britain).' They further commented on the enjoyable adaptation despite its departure from the original story and lauded the beautiful setting.

Another viewer, identifying as an Agatha Christie scholar, attested to the series' quality, calling it 'one of the best TV adaptations and definitely worth 10 stars,' encouraging others to embrace it without excessive comparison to other productions. If It's Tuesday, It's Murder is currently available for streaming on Disney+, and the Marple series can be found on Netflix.





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