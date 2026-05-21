New AI-Powered CPR Instructor achieves near-perfect guideline adherence, promoting scalable bystander intervention.

This study evaluated the efficacy of available AI models and a purpose-built ChatCPR agent in delivering guideline-concordant CPR instructions. The ChatCPR agent demonstrated exceptional interannotator reliability and outperformed its foundation model, suggesting that AI CPR instructors could help improve both the speed and quality of bystander intervention in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

A new AI-powered CPR instructor achieved near-perfect guideline adherence in simulated and retrospective 911-call testing, suggesting a scalable tool that could support bystanders during cardiac arrest while still requiring real-world clinical validation.

The study involved six publicly available AI models and a purpose-built ChatCPR agent. The CPR instruction quality was measured using a 27-point checklist derived from professional guidelines. The ChatCPR agent demonstrated exceptional interannotator reliability, with an average adherence to minimally viable CPR criteria of 89.7% among the six top generative AI models. It outperformed its foundation model, showing a 1.2-fold relative performance gain for minimally viable criteria and a 1.6-fold gain for maximally effective criteria.

The ChatCPR agent, built using the open-source Llama 3.3 70B Instruct Turbo model, was configured with T-CPR training materials for 911 dispatchers and was benchmarked against human dispatchers using simulated and archival 911 calls. The study suggests that AI CPR instructors could help improve both the speed and quality of bystander intervention, potentially supporting better outcomes in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest





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AI CPR Instructor Guideline-Concordant CPR Instruction Prolong Survival Rates Improve Bystander Intervention Out-Of-Hospital Cardiac Arrests Study

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