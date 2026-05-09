New BBC procedures for BAFTA TV Awards following controversy; Greg Davies to host

The BBC has made new rules for this weekend's BAFTA TV Awards following the incident at last month's Film Awards where a contestant used the N-word. The BBC aims to make sure all live network events adhere to stricter protocols in the future. Comedian Greg Davies will be hosting as host with live performances scheduled. Stephen Graham, known for his role in Adolescence, and TV actress Aimee Lou Wood, known for her work in White Lotus, are expected to attend.

The BBC has put new rules in place for this weekend's BAFTA TV Awards as a result of last month's incident at the London Royal Festival Hall, where a contestant used the N-word, leading to backlash.

The BBC now plans to strengthen efforts to prevent such occurrences through the execution of new protocols. Greg Davies will be hosting the event on Sunday, May 10, with the live performances of Cat Burns and Aurora. Actor Stephen Graham, known for his role in Adolescence, and TV actress Aimee Lou Wood, known for her work in White Lotus, are expected to attend the awards.

Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham, leads this year's nominations with 11 nominations, including a leading actor category. The Bafta TV Awards on May 10 will be broadcast on iPlayer and BBC One





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BAFTA TV Awards Greg Davies BBC Controversies Protocols Live Performances Adolescence White Lotus Stephen Graham Aimee Lou Wood Mistakes

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