New Blood Test Could Revolutionize Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention

A new study reveals that a simple blood test measuring apolipoprotein B (apoB) could be more effective in identifying individuals at risk of heart attacks and strokes than traditional cholesterol tests. This test could allow for earlier intervention and potentially save lives.

A new study indicates that a simple blood test, specifically measuring apolipoprotein B (apoB), could significantly improve the identification of individuals at risk of heart attack and stroke compared to traditional cholesterol tests. High cholesterol, a prevalent condition affecting over half of British adults, often stems from poor lifestyle choices such as unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, smoking, and obesity.

This buildup of fatty substances in the blood can clog arteries, leading to severe cardiovascular problems. Current standard cholesterol tests primarily measure low-density lipoprotein (LDL-C), often referred to as 'bad' cholesterol. However, LDL-C measurements do not directly quantify the number of harmful particles, known as apoB, which are responsible for damaging arteries. The apoB test, which is not widely used in the NHS, directly assesses these harmful particles. Researchers from Northwestern Medicine in the US, discovered that using apoB tests could save more lives compared to standard testing methods that rely on solely measuring cholesterol levels. The results suggest this new method could help doctors prescribe medication or lifestyle changes years before a patient gets sick





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Heart Attack Stroke Cholesterol Apob Test Cardiovascular Disease

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Simple Blood Test Could Revolutionize Heart Attack and Stroke PreventionA new study reveals that a blood test measuring apolipoprotein B (apoB) is more effective than traditional cholesterol tests in identifying individuals at risk of heart attacks and strokes. The test could enable early intervention and potentially save lives.

Read more »