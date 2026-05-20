New Brighton Still Thriving Despite Rankings

Although New Brighton ranked poorly in a Which? survey last year, according to local residents and businesses, the town retains some appeal. However, declining nighttime options and an aging population are cited as concerns, compared to a thriving atmosphere in the 1980s and 90s, when New Brighton offered vibrant bars and clubs.

In June 2019, UK consumer champion, Which? , surveyed over 3,800 people about UK seaside towns. The results ranked New Brighton at 108th out of 118 places, earning it an overall 52% score, similar to Bognor Regis, Southend-on-Sea, and Blackpool.

However, Lee Chean, owner of Love Coffee on the waterfront, and Becky's Brekkys on Victoria Road claim that New Brighton offers a vibrant and lively atmosphere. In contrast, John Hodson, a New Brighton resident, and Ian Reid, a local, express concerns about the town's declining nightlife and aging population, citing changing licensing laws and family-oriented habits as reasons for the trend





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UK Seaside Town Wich? Survey New Brighton Declining Nightlife Aging Population Changing Licensing Laws

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