New Café Opens at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Enhancing Fan Experience

A new café is launching at Everton FC's Hill Dickinson Stadium, offering supporters a relaxing space to enjoy refreshments before and after stadium tours and alongside full access to the Everton Official Store.

A new café is preparing to open its doors at Hill Dickinson Stadium , offering fans a welcoming space to relax and enjoy refreshments. Located in the East Stand, within the Trinity Place Bar and Restaurant, the café will be open to the public seven days a week, starting on Monday, September 15. Visitors can savor a variety of hot and cold food and drink options throughout the week.

The café's opening coincides with the commencement of stadium tours and the reopening of Everton Way to the general public. Fans will also have full access to the Everton Official Store. Access to the café is through the East Stand Reception (Entrance 18), and standard security procedures, including bag checks, will be in place. It's important to note that the café will not be operational on matchdays or other major event days. The café will be open from 9am to 5pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays. The Official Everton Store and Everton Way will follow a slightly different schedule, remaining open from 9am to 9pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.Everton FC has been actively working to enhance the matchday experience at its new state-of-the-art stadium following the success of recent games. Since the Carabao Cup match against Mansfield Town, the club has been reviewing feedback and addressing any issues raised by supporters. This review has encompassed both internal stadium operations and external areas. The club has identified and resolved concerns regarding the Club View suite, where issues were reported related to queue lengths, service times, and card payment systems. Everton continues to prioritize fan satisfaction and aims to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for all visitors to Hill Dickinson Stadium. For detailed updates and further information, please visit the official Everton FC website





