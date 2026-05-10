New Charitable Fund Launched to Help Older People in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin

A new charitable fund has launched to help older people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin who are struggling with the cost of living, providing small, practical grants to support people aged 70+ who are experiencing financial hardship. The fund offers grants of up to £350 to support eligible older people with essential living costs and is delivered through the Community Foundation for Staffordshire & Shropshire.

A new charitable fund has launched to help older people in Shropshire , Telford & Wrekin who are struggling with the cost of living , providing small, practical grants to support people aged 70+ who are experiencing financial hardship .

The Grace Cares Hardship Fund is delivered through the Community Foundation for Staffordshire & Shropshire, helping to ensure support reaches individuals who need it most. Successful applicants will be able to purchase essential items, as they define in their application. The fund offers grants of up to £350 to support eligible older people with essential living costs. Grants are targeted to those in greatest financial need.

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must be aged 70 or older and reside within Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin. Financial criteria also apply, requiring that an applicant’s income does not exceed 25% of the Minimum Income Standard (MIS).

Additionally, household savings must be below the threshold of £3,000 for a single adult or £6,000 for a couple. If a grant is awarded, recipients will be asked to provide receipts showing how the funds were spent and to share a short piece of feedback on the difference the support has made.

Leanne Macpherson, Head of Programmes at the Community Foundation for Staffordshire & Shropshire, said: “The Community Foundation works with many partners across the county and wider region who want to see their charitable giving have a substantial impact. They want to see that their funding is making a real difference where it is needed most, and they want to see that support is immediately available, when people need help the most.

We are really pleased to be working with Grace Cares, a national charity who specialise in supporting disadvantaged people, and particularly older people. They wanted to ensure that different areas across our region had access to the same level of support, and that the help they provide gets to the most appropriate place. We’re delighted that they’ve chosen to work with us and look forward to building that relationship over time.

” Joe Palmer, Programmes Officer for the Community Foundation for Staffordshire & Shropshire, who delivers the programme, said: “This is a fantastic programme that is designed to support some of our most vulnerable residents, and we want to ensure we get as much support as possible out to the people that need it most





shropshirelive / 🏆 55. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Charitable Fund Older People Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Cost Of Living Financial Hardship Essential Living Costs Grant Support Community Foundation For Staffordshire & Shrop Grace Cares National Charity Programmes Officer Head Of Programmes Minimum Income Standard (MIS) Savings Receipts Feedback Impact Partnership Vulnerable Residents

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Award-winning Titanic drama debuts to Shropshire audiences as part of national tourFollowing an award-winning two year run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Boiler Room Six: A Titanic Story will mark its Shropshire debut as part of its national tour.

Read more »

New Telford based home improvements brand launched to re-invent under-stairs storageA new and innovative under stairs storage provider, The Storage Nook Company, has officially launched to market in Telford.

Read more »

Telford law firm raises over £3,700 through 30th Pontesbury Potter fundraiserTelford law firm mfg Solicitors has raised £3,774 for Severn Hospice after completing this year’s Pontesbury Potter charity walk.

Read more »

Shropshire Artisan Showcase 2026 Returns to ShrewsburyShrewsbury hosts the third annual Shropshire Artisan Showcase from 11-16 May at Darwin Shopping Centre, featuring ten local designer-makers and artists. The event highlights original craftsmanship, including ceramics, textiles, jewellery, and illustration, with live demonstrations and interactive activities.

Read more »