New Clinic Aims to Speed Up Diagnoses and Personalized Care for Muscle Wasting Conditions in Northern Ireland

A new specialist clinic in Northern Ireland is dedicated to providing faster diagnoses and personalized care for individuals living with muscle-wasting and weakening conditions. The clinic, funded by Muscular Dystrophy UK, aims to address the challenge of limited access to advanced genetic testing in the region.

\ The clinic, a collaborative effort led by doctors at Queen's University Belfast and the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, and generously funded by Muscular Dystrophy UK, aims to address these disparities by providing patients with improved access to genetic testing, tailored care plans, and most importantly, the clarity of answers about their condition. \For Roseagh Terrins-Hutchinson, a 29-year-old from Lisburn, this clinic represents a crucial step towards finally understanding her undiagnosed neuromuscular condition. First experiencing symptoms in her early teens, Ms. Terrins-Hutchinson has spent years seeking answers from various medical professionals. She describes her struggles to be heard and understood, often feeling dismissed and defeated. Her journey has been marked by escalating symptoms, making daily tasks like climbing stairs increasingly difficult. She also experiences frequent falls, muscle weakness, and debilitating fatigue. Recently, she has been recommended genetic testing and nerve conduction studies in London. However, securing an appointment due to overwhelming demand could take up to a year. To Ms. Terrins-Hutchinson, this wait feels like an uphill battle, directly impacting her hopes for the future, including starting a family. The uncertainty surrounding her condition adds a layer of complexity, preventing pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD). \The clinic's arrival offers Ms. Terrins-Hutchinson and others like her a renewed sense of hope. Dr. Grace McMacken at Queen's University emphasizes the transformative potential of this funding, stating it will enable the clinic to bring cutting-edge genetic testing directly to patients, accelerating the diagnostic process, generating valuable insights into rare diseases, and paving the way for further research and improved care. Kate Adcock, director of research and innovation at Muscular Dystrophy UK, echoes Dr. McMacken's sentiments, highlighting the organization's unwavering commitment to advancing research and supporting a growing community of scientists. The new project at Queen's University Belfast exemplifies this ambition, bringing advanced genetic testing closer to home and empowering people to access the answers they deserve





