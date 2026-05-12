New College Lanarkshire Launches 'Better than 52' Campaign to Improve Health in North Lanarkshire

New College Lanarkshire (NCL) has launched its 'Better than 52' campaign to address the lowest healthy life expectancy in North Lanarkshire, Scotland. The campaign includes two public health events focused on women's and men's health at New College Lanarkshire's Coatbridge campus next month. The events aim to empower attendees with knowledge, skills, and motivation to live healthier lives, challenge the grim statistic of a 52-year healthy life expectancy, and contribute to the health and wellbeing of communities in North Lanarkshire.

Healthy life expectancy in North Lanarkshire is the lowest in the whole of Scotland, new data has revealed. To combat this grim statistic, New College Lanarkshire (NCL) has launched its new 'Better than 52' campaign.

The two conferences - one on women's health and one on men's health - will tackle topics including men's mental health, financial inequality, sexual health, and domestic abuse. The events aim to educate, challenge, and inspire attendees to improve their health and 'secure healthier lives for their communities.





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New College Lanarkshire Better Than 52 Campaign Health In North Lanarkshire Educational Events Public Health Women's Health Men's Health Domestic Abuse Sexual Health Brain Health Financial Inequality Hospice Care Neurodivergence Men's Mental Health Masculinity Alzheimer's Scotland British Psychological Society Neuroscience & Mental Health Oxford University University Of Edinburgh Scottish Universities Health Board

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