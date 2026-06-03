New College Lanarkshire Launches Free Online Course on Women's Health to Combat Low Life Expectancy

New College Lanarkshire has introduced a free online module, Women's Health and Wellbeing Across the Lifespan, as part of its Better Than 52 campaign to improve healthy life expectancy in North Lanarkshire, which is the lowest in Scotland at just 52 years.

New College Lanarkshire has launched a free online course on women's health as part of their campaign to improve health in the region. The module was launched at the college's Women's Health Symposium, which is part of their Better Than 52 initiative, focused on the fact that healthy life expectancy in North Lanarkshire is just 52 - the lowest level in Scotland.

The module can be accessed without charge through the college's online platform, The Learning Well, and is titled Women's Health and Wellbeing Across the Lifespan. This SCQF Level 5 module offers an introduction to how biology, social context, and structural inequalities shape women's health outcomes and provides practical guidance for improving health. Professor Anna Glasier OBE, the Scottish Government's Women's Health Champion, addressed the symposium, emphasizing that a focus on women's health is essential.

She noted that women experience different health problems from men and that 36 percent of women in Scotland report long-term health conditions. The symposium featured presentations from Glasgow Women's Aid on the impact of domestic abuse on women's health, Christine Brown on the work of Maggie's Cancer Care, and Dr Joanna Crispell, head of Brain Health Scotland, offering a holistic approach to all aspects of women's health.

Lynn Orr, head of the college's Department of Dental Health and Social Care, explained that the module is intended as an entry point for anyone wanting to learn more about women's health. She stated: "The module equips members of the public with skills to think differently about women's health, their own and that of their loved ones.

At a time when there is so much misinformation about health out there, it offers a rigorous, expert-led approach to women's health that anyone can access.

" The symposium marked the first event in the college's Better Than 52 campaign, a response to the low healthy life expectancy in North Lanarkshire. Christopher Moore, chief executive of New College Lanarkshire, remarked: "A healthy life expectancy in North Lanarkshire of 52 years is not what any of us want or can accept. At New College Lanarkshire we are resolved to play our part to secure healthier lives for people in our communities.

We know that education leads to healthier lives. Our Better Than 52 programme is the bold, focused and determined way in which we will rise to this crucial challenge.

" The initiative aims to address the stark health disparities in the area through education and community engagement, providing accessible resources to improve women's health outcomes across the lifespan





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Women's Health Online Course North Lanarkshire Healthy Life Expectancy Better Than 52 New College Lanarkshire Education Health Disparities SCQF Level 5

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