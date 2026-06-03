New Defibrillator Installed at River Tay Way Hub

Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust has installed a new defibrillator at the River Tay Way Hub, thanks to the generous support of Perth and Kinross Council, Taymouth Castle, and Algo. The defibrillator is a potentially life-saving piece of equipment that will be available to walkers and cyclists using the route.

Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust (PKCT) has installed a new defibrillator at the popular River Tay Way Hub on the outskirts of Aberfeldy. The potentially life-saving equipment has been secured for the Hub thanks to the generous support of Perth and Kinross Council, Taymouth Castle and Algo .

Developed and promoted by PKCT, the River Tay Way is a long-distance route between Kenmore in Highland Perthshire and the cities of Perth and Dundee, passing through some of the finest countryside that Perthshire has to offer and linking the communities of Kenmore, Aberfeldy, Dunkeld and Birnam, Murthly, Stanley and Luncarty. The route caters for walkers and cyclists with separate designated paths following the course of Scotland's longest river.

The walking route follows existing designated core paths, while the cycling route follows National Cycle Network (NCN) routes and links Perth and Dundee. Kayakers, paddleboarders, canoeists and even swimmers can also tackle the route on water. The River Tay Way Hub, which was built by Algo and opened in 2024, is leased and maintained by Beyond Adventure and provides toilets, shower facilities, and a grey waste disposal point on the route. Andrew Barrie is PKCT's strategic routes officer.

He said: Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust is pleased to have secured funding for a defibrillator at the River Tay Way Hub and we're very grateful to Perth and Kinross Council and Taymouth Castle for their support. Thanks also to Willie Black from Billy Black Electrical Ltd for fitting the defibrillator and to Algo Construction Scotland for covering the costs of the installation.

The River Tay Way is our latest long-distance walking and cycling route and, as part of our ongoing commitment to improving access to and promoting enjoyment of the countryside, it is under continuous development. We're delivering small but vital improvements such as fitting this defibrillator in Aberfeldy, whilst also working on much bigger proposals to extend the route to the fabulous new Scottish Crannog Centre on Loch Tay.

Scott Cameron, Project Manager at Algo, commented: We were delighted to be chosen as the contractors to deliver the River Tay Way Hub, which is a great addition to the River Tay Way route and has proved to be very popular with walkers and cyclists since opening in 2024. Algo strives to create sustainable, flexible and adaptable building solutions for the agricultural, industrial, commercial and educational sectors, and we were pleased to contribute to the project by covering the installation costs for the new defibrillator.

Mairi McAdam is Taymouth Castle's community relations manager. She said: We're proud to contribute towards the installation of this life-saving defibrillator at the River Tay Way Hub and support local families and the wider community. Working alongside local charities, groups and organisations is important to us, and we're committed to supporting the areas around us in ways that make a meaningful difference.

Ross Dempster, managing director at Beyond Adventure said: The River Tay Way Hub is a popular stopping-off point for visitors and of course a popular destination for those seeking adventures in what is a beautiful part of the countryside here in Tayside. We're therefore hugely grateful to PKCT for all their support in securing the funding and installation of this potentially life-saving piece of equipment.

While we all hope that the defibrillator never has to be used, it is of great comfort to know that it is there in the event of an emergency





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

River Tay Way Hub Defibrillator Perth And Kinross Countryside Trust Perth And Kinross Council Taymouth Castle Algo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Body found after Mexborough river search for missing boy, 11Mackenzie Swift was last seen alive entering the River Don in South Yorkshire on Saturday evening.

Read more »

Body found in hunt for missing 11-year-old after river searchEmergency services have now ended their search for Mackenzie Swift, after a body was discovered

Read more »

Shropshire Council invests £2m in Whitchurch school expansion including new SEND hubShropshire Council is investing £33m in education countywide due to rising pupil numbers, with £2m allocated to expand Whitchurch CofE Junior Academy. The project includes a new SEND hub with two dedicated rooms and four additional classrooms, replacing temporary buildings. The expansion aims to accommodate growing student numbers and provide more inclusive mainstream spaces in north Shropshire. Construction will minimise disruption by keeping pedestrian routes and parking open.

Read more »

Longridge Banking Hub officially opens its doorsRibble Valley MP Maya Ellis was on hand to mark the opening of the Longridge hub

Read more »