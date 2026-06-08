New England Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Under Investigation Over Relationship with NFL Reporter Dianna Russini

The New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is under investigation over his relationship with NFL reporter Dianna Russini, who left her job at the Times-owned Athletic after bombshell pictures emerged of them appearing intimate at an adults-only resort in Arizona. Russini and Vrabel are both married with children.

Unrest is growing at the New York Times with an investigation into Dianna Russini 's relationship with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel still weeks away from being published.

Russini left her job as an NFL reporter at the Times-owned Athletic, days after bombshell pictures emerged in early April of her appearing intimate with Vrabel at an adults-only resort in Arizona. Both are married with children. Steven Ginsberg, Russini's boss at The Athletic, initially launched a defiant defense of Russini, before she was put on leave and ultimately resigned after Ginsberg said additional information emerged.

He said an investigation would be launched but now, two months on, Athletic staffers are frustrated that the probe is dragging, as per Page Six. Ginsberg was quoted as telling staff last week: It's going to take a few more weeks. There's just a lot to go through, and we obviously want to take our time and be careful doing that.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini were pictured appearing intimate at a resort in Arizona Russini then resigned from The Athletic, who have launched an investigation into the scandal We will update everybody when we get to the end of that. We've also said that if we find anything that needs to be corrected, we will correct it along the way.

Russini vehemently denied all suggestions of an affair with Vrabel, insisting in a statement announcing her resignation that she stands by every story she has published. The Patriots coach denied it too, initially, alongside Russini's claim that they were at the resort with friends. But subsequently, Vrabel said he had started counseling in order to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be.

He even missed the third day of the NFL Draft with the Patriots as a result of his move. I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, Vrabel said.

This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.

Vrabel has since done his best to get back to business and focus on football with the Patriots, who he led to the Super Bowl last season before losing to Seattle Seahawks. Russini and husband Kevin Goldschmidt were married in New Jersey in September 2020 Vrabel has been married to his wife, Jen, for over two decades and they have two children News of the investigation still being weeks away from a conclusion won't be ideal for him as he builds up to the 2026 campaign starting September.

Speaking last week, Vrabel declared his love for his wife Jen when a reporter quizzed him over his work-life balance. Read More Prostitutes, police charges, public sex acts: NFL's original boat scandal after Vrabel-Russini drama I appreciate my family, I love Jen, I love the boys, I love my personal friends, Vrabel said. We all have to deal with things outside of here...

My focus, and obviously the excitement that I have for coaching, is what is most important right now, and this is a great opportunity. Vrabel's attempts at accountability came in stark contrast to his initial reaction to the Post's photos, which he described as laughable when reached for comment by Page Six. He then remained silent on the issue until just before the NFL Draft.

Asked about his initial laughable comment, Vrabel admitted in April: I think that was, always an attempt to protect your family and I would never be dismissive. Mike and Jen Vrabel were married in 1999 after meeting at Ohio State, where she studied to become a dental hygienist. Russini has since been seen in public with her husband.

They were spotted outside their New Jersey home together and again at a bar in central Manhattan near Madison Square Garden, before a Bruce Springsteen concert





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