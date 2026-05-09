New England Patriots stand by Mike Vrabel despite Dianna Russini scandal

Despite the Dianna Russini scandal and more pictures and video showing Vrabel and Russini appearing intimate, Mike Vrabel has been supported by the New England Patriots. Russini apologized for her actions and returned to work for The Athletic. However, Albert Breer, a respected insider, believes that if more revelations come out involving other women, the Patriots might change their stance on Mike Vrabel.

The New England Patriots are determined to stand by head coach Mike Vrabel despite the Dianna Russini scandal. Although both initially denied cheating on their respective spouses, more pictures and video have emerged showing them appearing intimate.

Dianna Russini resigned from her role and apologized for her 'actions', but Mike Vrabel vowed to be a better husband, father, and head coach for his team. However, respected insider Albert Breer believes if more revelations come out involving other women, the organization might think differently about Mike Vrabel





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New England Patriots Mike Vrabel Dianna Russini Scandal Stand By Appeared Intimate Rumors Of Affair Returned To Work Respected Insider Albert Breer

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