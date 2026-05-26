New England Patriots Star Will Campbell Engaged to Sister of NFL Rival

New England Patriots star Will Campbell got engaged to Ashlynn Nussmeier, the sister of his NFL rival and former LSU teammate Garrett Nussmeier.

New England Patriots star Will Campbell got engaged to the sister of one of his NFL rivals, Ashlynn Nussmeier , this week. Ashlynn is the daughter of former NFL quarterback Doug Nussmeier, who played in the 1990s with the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears.

Her brother Garrett was drafted in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Campbell played alongside Garrett at LSU, where Ashlynn was still studying, and the two are believed to have begun dating in 2024. Campbell established himself as a key reason behind Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's domination last season, but suffered a knee injury in late November.

He returned in time for the regular season finale and protected Maye's blindside throughout the postseason, which saw the Patriots reach the Super Bowl. However, New England ultimately was defeated by the Seattle Seahawks. Ashlynn regularly supported Campbell on the sideline of Patriots games last season and has a football background, which makes her well-equipped to handle the sacrifices that come with being in a relationship with an NFL player.

The happy couple actually has Garrett to thank for their romance, as he played matchmaker and introduced Campbell and Ashlynn. Campbell previously described Ashlynn as 'amazing' and 'a rock star' due to her ability to handle the challenges of being in a relationship with an NFL player. The couple's engagement is a happy ending to a season that saw the Patriots miss out on a Super Bowl ring in February





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Will Campbell New England Patriots Ashlynn Nussmeier Garrett Nussmeier NFL

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