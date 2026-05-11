New Era of Obesity Drugs Prompts Shift of Responsibility to Food Industry, Draws Parallels with Tobacco and Alcohol

Newly discovered evidence from the GLP-1 era of obesity drugs suggests leading to critical policy changes addressing obesity from a food system perspective. Drawing parallels with public health movements against tobacco and alcohol, the authors argue that the obesity crisis could be mitigated through comprehensive food system reforms by fostering collective responsibility.

European Association for the Study of ObesityMay 11 2026 European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) proposes a new era of obesity drugs that could shift responsibility for living with obesity from individuals to the food industry, similar to previous successes against tobacco and alcohol.

Two authors, Assistant Professor Luc Louis Hagenaars and Professor Laura Anne Schmidt, argue that the GLP-1 era of obesity drugs could lead to policy changes addressing obesity from the food system's perspective, rather than individual culprits. Their essay presents evidence on GLP-1 agonists' effects on weight loss and cravings for ultra-processed foods, drawing parallels with public health movements against tobacco and alcohol.

The essay suggests key changes, such as decreased demand for ultra-processed foods, a shift in the scientific paradigm, and a transformation in public discourse, all of which could pave the way for successful food system reforms. The authors believe this era presents a unique opportunity for societal reorientation and policy momentum to address obesity as a systemic issue





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Obesity Crisis Food System Reforms Commercialized Food Systems Tobacco Industry Alcohol Industry Public Health Policies GLP-1 Agonists

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