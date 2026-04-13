New EU Border Rules Cause Travel Chaos for British Passengers

British travelers are experiencing extensive delays and disruptions at European airports due to the implementation of new EU border controls. The Entry/Exit System (EES), which requires fingerprinting and facial recognition for third-party nationals, has resulted in long queues, missed flights, and stranded passengers. Several airports across Europe, including Brussels, Amsterdam, and Milan, have been affected, with significant impacts on airline operations and passenger experiences.

British travellers are facing significant disruptions and extended delays at European airports due to the implementation of new EU border regulations, specifically the Entry/Exit System (EES). This system mandates that all travelers from third-party countries, including the UK, undergo fingerprinting and facial recognition checks upon entering the Schengen area. Similar procedures are conducted upon departure, causing substantial bottlenecks and leading to hours-long queues at passport control.

These delays are causing considerable distress, particularly for families traveling with young children. Some travelers have reported missing their flights while still waiting in line, leading to stranded passengers and logistical nightmares. The repercussions of these new border controls were felt across several European airports over the weekend and continue to cause chaos. Passengers at destinations such as Geneva, Lisbon, Brussels, Amsterdam and Malta have reported significant hold-ups and flight cancellations. Social media has been flooded with complaints, with some passengers at Brussels Airport and Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam documenting delays of up to two hours. There have been reports of elderly people and families with young children stuck in lengthy queues. In Milan, passengers reportedly suffered from the heat and stress, with some even vomiting and passing out after enduring extended waiting times. The situation has resulted in significant financial and emotional costs for travellers, with some forced to rebook flights and find alternative accommodations. Airline passengers have been particularly affected by the EES-related issues. For example, approximately 100 easyJet passengers were left stranded at Milan Linate Airport when their flight to Manchester departed without them, citing the border control delays as the primary cause. Airline staff explained the delays were unavoidable due to the new EU scheme. Passengers have also been left to find their own solutions to get home, resulting in financial strain and travel complications. One passenger reported a twenty-hour wait for a subsequent flight, while others have had to fly to different airports. Passengers are struggling to navigate the complicated system. Aviation expert Sally Gethin noted that the rollout of the EES is proving problematic, causing stress and confusion for travelers. She suggests that the teething troubles are to be expected with new technology, but the combination of bureaucracy and widespread implementation is amplifying the issues. The UK government has also been criticized for not properly educating its citizens about the changes and how to prepare. Passengers are advised to allow for extra time when travelling





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EU Border Rules Entry/Exit System (EES) Travel Delays Airport Chaos British Travellers

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