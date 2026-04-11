New EU Border System EES Causes Chaos and Delays at Airports Across Europe

The new Entry/Exit System (EES) implemented across Europe is causing significant delays and chaos at airports, with technical problems and long queues frustrating travelers, especially during the busy Easter travel period. Experts warn of potential for even greater issues during the summer months.

The Entry/Exit System (EES), a new digital border control initiative rolled out across Europe, is causing significant disruptions and delays at airports and ports. Since its implementation in October, the system has been plagued by technical issues, leading to long queues and frustrated travelers. Reports from major airports like Lisbon, Milan, and Paris indicate widespread chaos, with passengers experiencing waits of several hours to clear immigration.

This situation has been further exacerbated by the ongoing Easter holidays, as millions of people are traveling, increasing the strain on the already struggling system. The EES mandates that non-EU nationals, including UK citizens, register biometric details such as fingerprints and photographs upon entering the Schengen Area, alongside providing proof of accommodation, financial resources, medical insurance, and a return ticket. \Travelers are reporting particularly severe issues. One individual at Lisbon Airport described the situation as 'complete chaos,' with many missing flights despite arriving hours in advance. Another traveler in Paris, traveling with a child, reported queuing for over two hours. At Milan's Malpensa Airport, passengers have faced similar delays, leading to frustration and complaints. Despite a six-month roll-out period, the digital border system has not been functioning properly. Experts warn that the absence of a solution could mean increased wait times during the summer months. The new system is meant to streamline border controls; however, the technical glitches and incomplete implementation are currently causing the opposite effect. The new measures have been implemented in 29 countries, but many are unprepared. \Several transportation hubs, including Eurostar terminals and ferry ports, are facing challenges with the new EES system. At London's St Pancras, the Eurostar is still using traditional in-person passport control, while the EES kiosks sit unused, as the system is not yet fully functional. Coach passengers and lorry drivers are currently required to submit their data, with EES machines in place. However, computer systems in France are only partially able to process the data, which affects the efficiency of the new procedures. Travel experts note that the system's failure has been consistent since its unveiling in the autumn, marked by IT failures and passenger delays. Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of The Advantage Travel, has highlighted the repeated IT failures, leading to airports having to disable the kiosks. The situation is further complicated by the temporary reversion to old-style checks no longer being an option, potentially leading to further delays for summer travelers





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Entry/Exit System (EES) Airports Delays Border Control Travel

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