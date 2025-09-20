New Evidence Emerges in D4vd Case: Photo Surfaces and Police Raid House in Connection to Teen's Death

A new photograph of singer D4vd and the deceased 15-year-old Celeste Rivas has surfaced, adding further complexity to the investigation surrounding her death. Police raided D4vd's home as part of the investigation, and the details on the artist's social media are currently being scrutinized. The case has brought increased attention to the singer's past work. The remains of the deceased were found in a car under the singer's name.

In a shocking development, new evidence continues to surface linking singer D4vd , whose real name is David Anthony Burke, to the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas . A recently emerged photograph shows D4vd and Rivas together, seated in a green booth at a venue. The image captures a moment of apparent intimacy, with Rivas gazing affectionately at the TikTok breakout star.

This discovery follows the tragic finding of Rivas' remains in an impounded Tesla registered under D4vd's name in Hollywood, California earlier this month. Police have since raided D4vd's house, removing multiple bags of evidence and a computer. While D4vd has not been formally charged with any crime as of Thursday afternoon, the accumulation of evidence paints a grim picture, raising serious questions about his involvement in Rivas' death. The Daily Mail has reached out to D4vd for further comment. The investigation is ongoing, and the public is eagerly awaiting more details as the case unfolds.\Further complicating the investigation are unsettling details found online and within D4vd's own content. An online stream from January 2024 features both D4vd and Rivas. During the stream, Rivas is seen encouraging D4vd to engage with a viewer. Additionally, D4vd had previously reposted a TikTok clip showing a man chopping lunchmeat, which was interpreted by many online as a disturbing suggestion about dealing with disloyalty. The comment sections on D4vd's platforms have become a focal point for concern and speculation. Users have pointed out the chilling similarities between the rapper's online behavior and the circumstances surrounding Rivas' death. One user expressed disgust, highlighting the discovery of Rivas' dismembered body, while others have urged further investigation into D4vd's social media activity. The content creator who posted the original chopping video, Brayan, has issued a statement clarifying that his video was intended as satire and was not related to any current events or public figures. However, the context of the video has become highly relevant due to its perceived connection to the gruesome discovery and the ongoing investigation. The focus is now centered around the meaning and implication of these pieces of evidence and how they link to the singer.\The case has gained more traction due to the artist's past works and their correlation to recent events. Internet sleuths have unearthed a song from the artist from December 2023 titled Celeste_Demo unfin, revealing various traits of Rivas prior to her tragic passing. D4vd's 2022 single and music video, Romantic Homicide, have also come under scrutiny. The video features a dark-haired female who strongly resembles Rivas, adding another layer of complexity and speculation to the case. The convergence of all the evidence, including the newly found image, the details from past social media posts, the lyrics from his songs, and the discovery of Rivas' remains, creates a compelling narrative of potential involvement. D4vd's attire at the time of the photograph, which matches his attire when pictured with Billie Eilish in October 2023, and the ongoing police investigation, further deepen the public's curiosity and concern. The media attention has intensified, with many people waiting for more updates on the singer's involvement with the death. The public eye is intensely focused on this developing story, and many questions remain about the exact circumstances surrounding Rivas' death and D4vd's role in it. Authorities have yet to reveal any further clues. The ongoing probe will reveal all the answers needed





