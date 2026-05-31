New Evidence Suggests Lucy Letby Was Scapegoated by Doctors

Internal documents reveal hospital management found in favor of Lucy Letby in a grievance against two doctors, who then alerted police. The evidence raises doubts about her convictions for baby murders.

Fears that Lucy Letby was scapegoated for the deaths of premature babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital have intensified following the emergence of new evidence regarding the role of two doctors who allegedly persuaded police to build a criminal case against her.

Internal documents, now part of the Thirlwall Inquiry, reveal that hospital management had found in Letby's favor after she filed a grievance against Dr. Stephen Brearey and Dr. Ravi Jayaram, citing their bullying behavior. However, by that time, the doctors had already contacted Cheshire police, shifting the focus onto Letby.

The documents, marked strictly private and confidential, indicate that nursing and executive staff believed the drive to blame Letby for a rise in mortality came from the two consultants, based on gut feel rather than solid evidence. The inquiry documentation also includes a handwritten note from a May 2017 meeting where hospital executives discussed an action plan to manage out the doctors, yet the police investigation proceeded against Letby.

Subsequently, Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others between 2015 and 2016, despite the absence of forensic or CCTV evidence and a lack of a clear motive. Independent medical reviews have since highlighted that the neonatal unit was understaffed and not fit for purpose. Mark McDonald, Letby's lawyer, stated that the new material puts a completely different perspective on why Lucy was accused, questioning whether she was a whistleblower or a scapegoat.

He emphasized that the hospital was in crisis and should never have been dealing with desperately sick children. The revelations have prompted renewed calls for a review of Letby's convictions, with Tory MP Sir David Davis questioning why Cheshire police decided Letby was responsible after a single meeting with the two consultants. The juries in her trials were unaware of this full context, and the emerging evidence raises serious doubts about the safety of the convictions.

The Thirlwall Inquiry continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the babies' deaths, and the new documents suggest that the initial concerns about Letby may have been influenced by a hostile work environment and systemic failures within the unit. As the inquiry progresses, the spotlight remains on whether Letby was unfairly targeted and if the true causes of the tragedies lie in the hospital's inadequate resources and management failures





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Lucy Letby Scapegoat Neonatal Deaths Thirlwall Inquiry Hospital Mismanagement

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