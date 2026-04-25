New Extortion Crew Uses Microsoft Teams Phishing and Custom Malware

A new threat group, UNC6692, is targeting organizations with a sophisticated phishing campaign that leverages Microsoft Teams impersonation, a fake 'Mailbox Repair Utility,' and custom malware dubbed 'Snow' to steal credentials and establish persistent access.

A newly identified threat actor, designated UNC6692 by Google's Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG), is conducting sophisticated data theft attacks leveraging a combination of classic social engineering techniques and custom-built malware.

The campaign, observed beginning with a large-scale email bombardment in late December 2025, initially overwhelms target organizations with spam. Following this initial phase, attackers impersonate helpdesk staff and proactively reach out to employees via Microsoft Teams, offering assistance with the influx of unwanted emails. This seemingly helpful intervention is the gateway to a meticulously crafted phishing scheme. The attackers lure victims into clicking a link promising a local patch to mitigate the email spam issue.

This link redirects users to a deceptive landing page designed to mimic a legitimate 'Mailbox Repair Utility,' complete with a 'Health Check' button. Upon clicking this button, users are prompted to authenticate with their email credentials. A particularly cunning element of this phishing page is a 'double-entry' psychological tactic. The system intentionally rejects the first two password attempts as incorrect, reinforcing the user's belief in the system's legitimacy and real-time validation process.

Crucially, this also ensures the attacker captures the password twice, minimizing the risk of errors in the stolen data. While the fake mailbox integrity check runs, the stolen credentials and system metadata are silently transmitted to an attacker-controlled Amazon S3 bucket, and malicious files are downloaded onto the victim's machine.

By the time the user receives a confirmation message indicating successful configuration, the attackers have already compromised their credentials and potentially established a persistent presence on the endpoint through the downloaded files. The initial stage of the malware deployment involves downloading an AutoHotKey binary and script, which immediately initiates reconnaissance activities and installs a malicious Chromium browser extension named SnowBelt. This extension is not available through official channels like the Chrome Web Store and is distributed solely through social engineering.

UNC6692 utilizes SnowBelt to download its suite of custom 'Snow' malware – SnowBelt, SnowGlaze, and SnowBasin – along with additional AutoHotkey scripts and a portable Python executable packaged within a ZIP archive. SnowBelt functions as a JavaScript-based backdoor, providing initial access and maintaining persistence through the browser's extension registration system, often disguising itself as legitimate system processes like 'MS Heartbeat' or 'System Heartbeat.

' SnowGlaze, a Python-based tunneler compatible with both Windows and Linux, manages external communication by establishing an authenticated WebSocket tunnel between the compromised network and the attacker's command-and-control (C2) infrastructure, often hosted on platforms like Heroku. It employs JSON wrapping and Base64 encoding to obfuscate malicious traffic, making it appear as standard encrypted web communication.

Finally, SnowBasin operates as a Python bindshell, providing interactive control over the infected system. It functions as a persistent backdoor, running as a local HTTP server (typically on port 8000) and enabling remote command execution, screenshot capture, and data staging for exfiltration. The attackers leverage SnowGlaze to relay commands, intercepted by SnowBelt, to SnowBasin, which executes them and returns the results through the same pathway.

Despite similarities to other recent campaigns, Google researchers have determined that this activity is not linked to previously known threat actors. This incident underscores the growing trend of sophisticated attackers exploiting trusted cloud services and employing convincing social engineering tactics to infiltrate organizational IT environments





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Phishing Malware Microsoft Teams Social Engineering UNC6692 Snowbelt Snowglaze Snowbasin Credential Theft Cyberattack

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