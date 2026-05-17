New Fife Bar Founded by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake

The one-of-a-kind T-Squared Social, a Fife bar founded by two A-list celebrities Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, offers simulators and interactive darts, regular live music and movie nights, and a variety of cocktails and food items.

NEWS TEXT: The Daily Record has returned with another Pub of the Week, and this time it is a Fife bar that was created by two A-list celebrities.

The one-of-a-kind venue, which offers plenty of activities and fun ways to spend an evening with friends, is located in the beautiful seaside town of St Andrews. The venue was founded by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake and was named after them. They aimed to create a bar that blended competition and connection. T-Squared Social, as it is known, offers simulators and interactive darts, with the former providing a full set of clubs for visitors.

The bar also hosts regular live music and movie nights, both showcasing new films and beloved classics. The food and drink offerings at T-Squared Social include a variety of ciders, wines, spirits, hot drinks, and non-alcoholic options. Guests can also enjoy signature cocktails and bar snacks such as mini lobster rolls, fish and chips, burgers, and loaded hot dogs.

T-Squared Social has received mostly positive feedback from customers on Google, with an average rating of 3.5 out of five based on more than 110 reviews





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T-Squared Social Tiger Woods And Justin Timberlake New Fife Bar Simulators And Interactive Darts Global Cuisine And Drink Supply Regular Live Music And Movie Nights

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