New Flexible Optical Fiber Revolutionizes Larynx Tumor Treatment

Worcester Polytechnic Institute researchers develop a steerable optical fiber for outpatient laser treatment of vocal fold tumors, expanding treatment options and potentially avoiding general anesthesia.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute researchers have engineered a groundbreaking flexible optical fiber designed to revolutionize the treatment of vocal fold tumors. This innovative device, capable of being threaded through a medical endoscope and steered into the larynx, promises to expand outpatient laser treatment options, potentially eliminating the need for invasive surgery under general anesthesia for many patients.

The research, spearheaded by Loris Fichera, associate professor in the Department of Robotics Engineering, offers a significant advancement in medical technology, particularly for individuals with health conditions that make general anesthesia risky or those seeking less invasive alternatives. This development signifies a move towards more accessible and patient-friendly treatment methodologies.\The core of this innovation lies in the design of the flexible optical fiber, encased within a thin-walled nickel-titanium sheath. The sheath, just 1.6 millimeters in diameter, is notched to facilitate bending and maneuvering within the intricate structure of the larynx. The device is designed to be used with an endoscope, a common medical instrument featuring a light and camera, used for visual inspection of the internal parts of the body. Surgeons can skillfully steer the fiber to precisely target growths on the vocal folds, enabling the use of laser pulses to destroy them. The procedure, typically employed to remove benign or precancerous growths such as nodules and polyps that can cause voice issues, can affect professional singers and speakers. This innovative approach allows for treatments to be performed in a medical office under mild sedation, rather than requiring the patient to undergo hospital treatments with general anesthesia. The researchers tested their design on a 3D-printed model of a human larynx, successfully reaching approximately 81% of the targeted areas that were otherwise inaccessible through existing outpatient treatments. The use of this new device will expand the availability of laser treatments.\While the initial results are promising, the research team acknowledges that further development is required. The team is planning to work on this device more, focusing on improvements such as allowing the optical fiber to bend in multiple directions and making it possible for a single operator to use the device. The aim is to make the procedure more efficient and improve its ability to reach previously inaccessible areas within the larynx. The research, published in the American Society of Medical Engineers' Journal of Medical Devices, involved a collaborative effort including researchers and students. This project is a testament to WPI's commitment to advancing medical technologies and reflects Fichera's broader research interests in applying robotics and computer science to enhance surgical techniques. Fichera, who has received recognition for his work in developing advanced surgical robots, is also involved in the creation of flexible robotic arms. The project has resulted in a patent that protects the flexible and articulating surgical laser probe, paving the way for further advancements in this field. The research team aims to provide effective and less invasive treatment options for patients with vocal fold growths, greatly improving their quality of life





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