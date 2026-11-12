New Footage Reveals Russell Brand's 2012 Parliamentary Conduct Amidst Recent Conviction

Recent video evidence from a 2012 parliamentary hearing shows Russell Brand physically accosting a woman and mocking crime victims, contrasting sharply with his recent conviction for rape and sexual assault.

Newly released video footage from a parliamentary hearing held in 2012 has resurfaced, capturing disgraced comedian Russell Brand engaging in physical contact with a woman while speaking before the Home Affairs Select Committee.

Russell Brand Grasps Woman's Arm

The video documents the moment Brand reached out and firmly grasped the woman by the arm for approximately four seconds as she attempted to walk past him. Despite her clear attempt to move past the seated comedian, he maintained his hold on her limb until she successfully freed herself and continued on her way.

Also read Russell Brand Furious With Lawyer Ian Winter KC After 10-Year Sentence

Once she had moved beyond his immediate reach, Brand made a comment directed at another man present at the hearing, suggesting that the individual was flirting with the woman. This incident, which occurred more than a decade ago, stands in stark contrast to Brand's current legal status, as he was recently sentenced to a term of ten years and six months in prison.

The severe sentence was handed down on Monday after a jury convicted him of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The jury reached its verdict just days prior, finding him guilty on these counts while clearing him of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

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The 2012 hearing took place in the context of a discussion on drug policy, during which Brand was invited to speak by Keith Vaz, a former Labour minister who chaired the committee. During his appearance, Brand engaged in banter with Labour politicians regarding his past 'occasional skirmishes' with criminal activity. He also displayed a dismissive attitude towards serious concerns raised by opposition members.

Sir Michael Ellis Rebukes Russell Brand

Sir Michael Ellis, a former Conservative MP and attorney general, attempted to direct the conversation toward the experiences of crime victims. However, Brand appeared to mock Sir Michael, mimicking his question about victims and eliciting laughter from the room. Sir Michael firmly rebuked the behavior, stating that all political parties were genuinely interested in the welfare of crime victims.

In another instance, Brand joked about his recovery, claiming he had obliterated his criminal activity after accessing abstinence-based treatment, except for what he termed 'occasional skirmishes.

' Sir Michael later told The Telegraph that he remembered the interaction vividly, describing Brand as being rather rude and noting that despite Brand's immense popularity among Labour MPs at the time, he had no compunction in pushing back against Brand's dismissive attitude. The release of this footage has intensified political scrutiny, particularly regarding the relationship between Russell Brand and senior Labour figures.

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Kemi Badenoch Criticises Ed Miliband

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch used Prime Minister's Questions to criticize Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, accusing him of being ashamed for cosying up to the disgraced comic in an attempt to secure political power and win votes from Brand's fanbase. Badenoch referenced an interview that Miliband recorded in Brand's flat before the 2015 general election, which was posted online as part of Brand's show The Trews.

At the time, Brand was attempting to win over young voters in a bid to become prime minister, an effort that ultimately failed. The renewed focus on these past interactions follows the conviction of Brand at Southw Crown Court, where reporters covered the trial extensively. The conviction has prompted deeper discussions among legal experts, detectives, and psychologists regarding the nature of sexual offenses and the impact on victims.

The juxtaposition of his lighthearted demeanor in the 2012 parliamentary hearing against the serious nature of his recent convictions highlights the stark transformation in public and legal perception of the comedian over the past twelve years.