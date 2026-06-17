New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Returns to Stage in Wheelchair After Brain Surgery, Thanks Doctors in Emotional Nashville Performance

Chad Gilbert, guitarist of New Found Glory, performed from a wheelchair in Nashville following brain surgery for new tumors, publicly thanking his medical team and reflecting on his four-year battle with rare adrenal cancer.

Chad Gilbert , the 45-year-old guitarist of New Found Glory , made a powerful return to the stage in Nashville last week, performing from a wheelchair as he continues his battle against a rare form of adrenal cancer known as pheochromocytoma.

The concert on February 20 marked his first show since a series of severe health complications, including the discovery of new brain tumors that temporarily paralyzed his left hand. During the emotional performance, Gilbert paused to thank the medical team that has cared for him over the past four years, his voice trembling as he spoke about his four-year-old daughter and the doctors who made it possible for him to be there.

'I want to thank all of the nurses and doctors who have kept me alive for the past four years,' he said. 'I want to be here with my four-year-old daughter who wouldn't have seen me play tonight if it wasn't for you, so thank you. ' Gilbert's health journey began in 2021 when his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, found him unconscious.

Tests revealed a large tumor on his adrenal gland that had metastasized to his liver, requiring extensive surgery that included removal of the tumor, half his liver, and his gallbladder. He was declared cancer-free the following month, but the disease returned in August 2022 with tumors on his spine, leading to a six-hour operation. In 2023, nodules were found in his lungs, and he underwent chemotherapy.

Most recently, in February, he experienced a loss of motor control in his left hand during a gig, and a CT scan showed three new brain tumors. Emergency brain surgery followed, and remarkably, he regained function in his hand immediately after the procedure.

Despite the relentless challenges, Gilbert has maintained an optimistic outlook, sharing on social media that his radiation oncologist framed the diagnosis as 'not a fatal blow and not the end of your story, just the beginning of a new chapter.

' He described his recovery as 'bumpy at times' but noted he is 'feeling much better now and getting stronger by the day. ' His return to the stage, even from a wheelchair, stands as a testament to his resilience and dedication to his music and family.

The Nashville show was not only a musical event but also a poignant moment of gratitude and survival, highlighting both the fragility of life and the strength of the human spirit in the face of a chronic, life-threatening illness





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Chad Gilbert New Found Glory Pheochromocytoma Adrenal Cancer Brain Surgery Nashville Concert Cancer Battle Music Recovery

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