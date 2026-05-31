New Global Convenience Store to Open in Liverpool

A new global convenience store is set to open in the heart of Liverpool, featuring a café-style seating area serving hot and cold food alongside a full convenience store offering.

A new global convenience store is set to open in the heart of Liverpool , with more details now confirmed. Monument Place's will officially open on Thursday, June 4, featuring a café-style seating area serving hot and cold food alongside a full convenience store offering.

The new store spans 3,000 square feet and has created 15 new jobs, bringing additional life to the area, which has seen ongoing change and continuing improvements over recent years. Owner and manager Mo Merikhi, who studied in the city, is excited about the opportunity and what's in store for customers.

He said: It's an up-and-coming road with a lot of regeneration and I was presented with this great opportunity of a good-sized shop, which in turn gave me the chance to create something more than just a simple convenience store; to do something different. I want to develop a social hub to give something back to the community. You have students around here and office workers; you have single people and many who are working away from home.

The idea is to bring everybody together and make a place where people can come in and do their shopping or come in for a coffee - or both - or where they can meet up and chat with friends while having a drink and a bite to eat. Spar's coffee brand 'Cheeky Coffee' will be available in-store, and there will be a wider selection of hot and cold drinks served from a machine.

Breakfast food options will include pastries as well as bacon and sausage barms. At lunchtime, sandwiches, sausage rolls, and burgers will be offered, and the evening menu will add salads and other light bites. Customers will be able to take advantage of the company's £4.50 meal deal at lunchtime or the £5.99 premium meal. Other features include an external parcel locker supporting DPD, Royal Mail, UPS services and an Amazon locker, which will be installed inside the store after opening.

Mo added: I never do normal, and I wanted a store that benefited customers as well as me as a business owner. I like to make a difference wherever I go. A soft opening will take place from midday and will allow customers to get to know the store and welcome them to it. In 2008, London Road was a very different place to the street you see today.

A few failing pubs, a Cash Converters, and a couple of furniture stores were among the businesses on the street which hadn't yet been boarded up. Used to be central to the city's textiles history and home to a wide range of shops, No longer a home for disused buildings, blemished with wooden windows and weathered business logos, it's been transformed into a proud high street with dozens of unique independent businesses.

With this in mind, it's no wonder huge businesses are now investing in the area, the latest of which being Spar. The convenience store operates globally as the world's largest voluntary food retail chain, with over 13,800 stores in 48 countries across four continents as of 2026





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