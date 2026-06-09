New Guideline Aims to Tackle Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Syndrome

First-ever clinical practice guideline for CKM syndrome, affecting nearly 90% of U.S. adults, recommends early screening, lifestyle changes, and targeted therapies.

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, along with the American Diabetes Association and the American Society of Nephrology, have jointly released the first-ever clinical practice guideline for the prevention, detection, evaluation, and management of cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome.

This syndrome represents an interconnected set of health conditions that significantly increase the risk of multiorgan complications and negative cardiovascular outcomes. Nearly 90% of U.S. adults have at least one CKM risk factor, including excess weight, high blood pressure, abnormal lipids, high blood glucose, or reduced kidney function. The new guideline, published in Circulation and JACC, emphasizes early screening and coordinated care to prevent progression to serious cardiovascular events.

It introduces a four-stage classification system for CKM syndrome, from stage 0 (no risk factors) to stage 4 (established cardiovascular disease with renal failure). Stage 0 focuses on primordial prevention, while stage 1 involves excess weight or prediabetes. Stage 2 includes metabolic risk factors and moderate chronic kidney disease, and stage 3 represents subclinical cardiovascular disease with metabolic and kidney issues. Stage 4 includes clinical cardiovascular disease, with or without renal failure.

The guideline provides detailed recommendations for each stage, including lifestyle modifications, pharmacological treatments (such as GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors), and interdisciplinary care models. Key highlights include targeting blood pressure below 130/80 mm Hg, using statins for lipid management, and screening for kidney function with eGFR and urine albumin. For individuals with obesity, a 5-15% weight loss is recommended through diet and physical activity.

The guideline also stresses the importance of social determinants of health, such as access to healthy food and safe places for exercise, in CKM management. According to recent statistics, 40% of U.S. adults and 21% of children have obesity, which is a key driver of CKM syndrome. Dr. Chiadi Ndumele, chair of the writing committee, states that heart, kidney, and metabolic conditions are deeply connected and that earlier action is crucial.

Lifestyle changes following the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8-regular physical activity, heart-healthy eating, healthy weight, blood pressure control, blood sugar control, cholesterol management, tobacco avoidance, and adequate sleep-are powerful tools to improve CKM health. The guideline was endorsed by multiple organizations and aims to reduce the high prevalence of CKM syndrome, which affects nearly all U.S. adults. Implementation requires healthcare professionals to routinely assess CKM stages, collaborate with patients on individualized plans, and address systemic barriers.

The guideline represents a paradigm shift from treating cardiovascular disease in isolation to a comprehensive approach integrating metabolic and kidney health. Future research should explore tailored interventions for diverse populations and the long-term effects of emerging therapies





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CKM Syndrome Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Guideline Prevention Life's Essential 8

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