New homes being built on former industrial site in Bestwood, providing affordable housing options

Housing group NCHA is developing a new community on a brownfield site, creating 113 affordable homes comprising of houses and flats, offering one to four-bedroom homes across social, affordable rent, and shared ownership tenures.

New homes are being built on the former industrial site of Chronos Richardson in Bestwood , offering a mix of one to four-bedroom houses and flats for social, affordable rent, and shared ownership tenures.

The rental homes will be allocated through Nottingham City Council’s housing register, including a care and support office unit. The project aims to support housing affordability and choice across the city, with biodiversity net gain measures and green spaces. Construction started in February 2026, with the first homes due in early 2027, and full completion by March 2028





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New Homes Chronos Richardson Site Bestwood Affordable Housing NCHA Biodiversity Green Spaces Local Services Nottingham City Hospital Local Regeneration Sustainability Quality Building Inclusive Communities Housing Need Environment Energy-Efficient Homes Brownfield Site Nottingham City Council NCHA Housing Group Councillor Jay Hayes

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