New Hope Corporation Raises Hybrid Capital for Malabar Acquisition

New Hope Corporation launches A$250 million hybrid securities to fund its proposed A$2.4 billion acquisition of Malabar Resources. Details on terms, valuation, and strategic expansion follow.

Australian coal producer New Hope Corporation has initiated a significant financial maneuver to secure capital for its strategic expansion. The company launched its first hybrid securities offering on November 16, aiming to raise approximately A$250 million in new funding. This financial instrument is designed to provide essential liquidity as New Hope prepares for its proposed acquisition of Malabar Resources. The move signals a deliberate strategy to diversify capital sources while managing the complexities of a major merger.

Strategic Rationale and Financial Structure

The core mechanism of this offering involves perpetual, unsecured, and subordinated securities with a face value of A$100 each. Notably, these instruments carry no fixed maturity date, distinguishing them from traditional debt obligations. Investors will receive quarterly floating-rate distributions calculated based on Australia's three-month Bank Bill Swap Rate (BBSW) plus a margin expected to be approximately 4% annually. This margin is subject to adjustment for franking credits, ensuring tax efficiency for eligible investors.

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New Hope Corporation expects these distributions to be fully franked, although the payments remain discretionary and can be deferred if necessary. Any unpaid distributions will accumulate and compound over time, creating a deferred liability for the company. The structure includes a specific trigger mechanism that increases the distribution margin by five percentage points from December 15, 2031, if the securities remain outstanding. This feature is designed to incentivize early redemption or capital restructuring at that future date.

Malabar Acquisition and Operational Synergies

This financial initiative directly follows the October 19 announcement of a proposed all-share combination between New Hope Corporation and Malabar Resources. The transaction values Malabar at approximately A$2.4 billion in enterprise value. Under the terms of the agreement, New Hope would acquire the remaining Malabar shares it does not already own, thereby gaining full ownership of the Maxwell underground coal mine in New South Wales. This acquisition is not contingent on the completion of the hybrid securities offering, allowing New Hope flexibility to adjust the raise amount if needed.

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The Maxwell mine is strategically located near New Hope's existing Bengalla operation in the Upper Hunter Valley. This proximity creates significant potential for operational efficiencies, logistics coordination, and coal marketing synergies. The combined entity would consolidate its position in Australia's premier coal mining region. The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed by March 2027, subject to shareholder, court, and regulatory approvals. If the deal proceeds, proceeds from the hybrid securities will be used to repay, refinance, or retire some of Malabar's existing financing arrangements.

Investment Terms and Market Timing

Jarden Australia has been appointed as the arranger for this offering, which will be available to invited institutional investors and eligible Australian investors through participating brokers. The general public is excluded from participation in this specific tranche of securities. The final distribution margin is scheduled to be determined through a bookbuild process on November 23. Following the determination of the margin, the broker offer will open on November 24, allowing targeted investors to commit capital.

The securities are expected to begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on December 16 under the ticker NHCHA. The first quarterly distribution is scheduled for March 15, 2027. Unlike convertible debt, these hybrid instruments will not provide conversion rights into ordinary shares, thereby preventing dilution of existing shareholders. New Hope expects them to qualify as equity for accounting purposes, although investors will rank behind senior creditors if the company is wound up. The absence of a fixed maturity means repayment of the original investment is not guaranteed, placing significant emphasis on the company's long-term solvency and cash flow generation.