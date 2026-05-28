New initiative tackles rural transport challenges in Highland Perthshire

Perth and Kinross Council has provided an eight-seater car to help people in a rural community lacking public transport get around.

A Highland Perthshire ward councillor has hailed the new initiative as a fantastic way of tackling one of the area's biggest challenges. Perth and Kinross Council has provided an eight-seater car to help people in a rural community lacking public transport get around.

Tay Valley Connections has been working closely with Perth and Kinross Council on how to better connect parts of the community where there is currently little or no public transport. The Aberfeldy charity has trained volunteers to drive residents - living in remote areas not served by public transport - in the new eight-seater. Members of the Aberfeldy community, including younger people, can sign up to use the service.

The car should be booked in advance via the Tay Valley Connections phone 07507 479 555. Visit www.tayvalleyconnections.org to find out more. Tay Valley Connections trustee Peter Ely said: TVC is very pleased to receive this car from Perth and Kinross Council, as it allows us to develop services to the areas that current public transport does not reach. It marks the beginning of a significant change in the journeys available to our local community.

Local Highland Perthshire councillor John Duff added: This is a fantastic initiative that will make a real difference to people across Highland Perthshire. Access to transport is one of the biggest challenges facing our rural communities, and this partnership between Perth and Kinross Council and Tay Valley Connections shows what can be achieved by working together. This new vehicle will open up opportunities for residents of all ages to access essential services, employment, and social activities.

Tay Valley Connections is also actively seeking new volunteer drivers and I would encourage anyone interested to come along to the launch and find out how they can benefit from and help shape this important new service. Tay Valley Connections is supported by Perth and Kinross Council, SSE Community Funds, The National Lottery, Perth and Kinross Green Living Fund, and the Enchanted Forest Community Fund





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Highland Perthshire Tay Valley Connections Perth And Kinross Council Transport Rural Community Volunteer Drivers

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