A November 2026 narrative review proposes a multidisciplinary framework to prevent sarcopenia by integrating nutrition, exercise, and personalized medical care for older adults.

Researchers have unveiled a comprehensive narrative framework aimed at preventing and managing sarcopenia, a critical age-related condition characterized by the loss of muscle mass and strength. Published in the journal Nutrients, this evidence-informed model addresses the complex interplay of nutritional, physical, medical, and social factors driving muscle decline in the elderly population.

Sarcopenia Requires Multidisciplinary Care Approach

Sarcopenia affects an estimated 10% of adults aged 60 and older worldwide, with prevalence rising to nearly 30% among individuals over 80 years of age. The condition is no longer viewed as an inevitable consequence of aging but rather as a preventable health issue linked to increased risks of falls, frailty, and reduced mobility. A coordinated care strategy is essential to address these multifaceted risks effectively.

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The framework emphasizes that preserving muscle strength requires more than just protein supplements and physical exercise. It identifies anabolic resistance, where aging muscles become less responsive to growth signals, as a primary mechanism driving decline. This resistance highlights the necessity of interventions that target muscle quality and strength, not just mass, through holistic management strategies.

Evidence-Based Nutrition and Exercise Protocols

Dietary protein provides the essential building blocks for muscle maintenance, while exercise stimulates adaptation. Current guidelines generally recommend 1.0 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily for healthy older adults. Higher intakes may be necessary during acute or chronic illness, with requirements individualized based on specific health conditions and physiological needs.

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The quality and distribution of protein intake are critical components of this nutritional strategy. Meals containing sufficient high-quality protein and leucine can help counteract anabolic resistance by activating signaling pathways involved in muscle protein synthesis. This targeted nutritional approach supports the physical stimulus provided by regular exercise routines.

Resistance training remains the cornerstone of exercise interventions, directly supporting muscle strength and functional capacity. Complementary aerobic and balance exercises further improve overall fitness, stability, and mobility. The review also highlights the benefits of Mediterranean-style diets, which are rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, and fish to help regulate inflammation.

Personalized Care Extends Beyond Diet and Exercise

The integrated framework moves beyond standard dietary and exercise advice to incorporate broader clinical management. It addresses underlying contributors such as chronic inflammation, hormonal changes, mitochondrial dysfunction, and polypharmacy, defined as the concurrent use of five or more medications. Social isolation is also recognized as a significant factor associated with sarcopenia, necessitating psychosocial support within the care plan.

The researchers developed this model through a targeted literature search of PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science, with updates conducted in August 2026. The synthesis prioritized clinical guidelines, systematic reviews, meta-analyses, randomized trials, and observational studies to inform a multidisciplinary care pathway. This pathway outlines specific clinical decision points, professional responsibilities, and reassessment intervals for patient monitoring.

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Digital diagnosis follows established European criteria to ensure consistency and accuracy in identifying at-risk individuals. While the narrative synthesis does not include formal risk-of-bias assessments or quantitative meta-analysis, it provides a robust structure for integrating expert judgment with existing clinical evidence. This approach aims to improve the coordination of care rather than introducing unproven new treatments.

Future Steps and Clinical Implementation

Maintaining adequate vitamin D status is identified as important, particularly for individuals at risk of deficiency, although supplementation trials show inconsistent effects on muscle strength. Creatine and beta-hydroxy beta-methylbutyrate (HMB) may offer additional benefits alongside resistance exercise. However, the authors recommend considering these as potential adjuncts for selected individuals rather than routine care standards.

The complete model has yet to be tested in prospective clinical studies, marking a significant step for future research. The framework emphasizes early identification of older adults at risk, followed by comprehensive assessment of muscle function, nutrition, chronic conditions, medication use, and psychosocial needs. This proactive stance aims to preserve independence and physical performance in the aging population.