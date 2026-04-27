New IRA Suspected in Belfast Car Bomb Attack Outside Police Station

Police suspect the New IRA is behind a car bomb explosion outside a Belfast police station, which forced the evacuation of residents, including two babies. The attack follows a recent failed bombing attempt and highlights the ongoing threat from dissident republican groups in Northern Ireland.

A car bomb explosion outside a police station in Dunmurry, southwest of Belfast , has been linked to the New IRA, according to police authorities. The attack, which occurred at approximately 10:50 PM on Saturday, involved a hijacked delivery vehicle loaded with a gas cylinder-type device.

The detonation sent debris across the street, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents, including two babies. This incident follows a failed bombing attempt near a police station in Lurgan, which the New IRA also claimed responsibility for. Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated that early investigations suggest the New IRA is behind the attack, though authorities remain open-minded as the probe continues.

He emphasized that the attack demonstrates the persistent 'murderous intent and capability' of dissident republican groups in Northern Ireland. The PSNI's terrorism investigation unit has launched an attempted murder inquiry, while politicians from across the spectrum have condemned the violence. Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein, denounced the attackers, stating they represent no one and offer nothing to society.

Meanwhile, Gavin Robinson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, called for the full force of the law to be brought against those responsible. The New IRA, the largest dissident republican group opposing British rule in Northern Ireland, has a history of violent attacks, including the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee and the 2023 attempted assassination of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The group rejects the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which largely ended decades of sectarian conflict known as the Troubles. Despite the peace deal, dissident factions continue to pose a threat, using improvised explosives and other weapons in their campaign. The PSNI has praised the bravery of officers who evacuated civilians despite the danger, while UK political leaders, including Labour's Sir Keir Starmer, have vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Social media footage showed the vehicle engulfed in flames shortly after the explosion, with emergency services working to contain the blaze. The attack has reignited concerns about the resurgence of paramilitary violence in Northern Ireland, with calls for renewed efforts to dismantle these groups and ensure lasting peace





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