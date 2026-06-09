New Italian Dining Experience Opens in Alderley Edge

Fire Station Social Cucina, a modern Italian restaurant under Cheshire Pub Company's Project Social Cucina, opens its doors in Alderley Edge, promising authentic Neapolitan dishes, a vibrant atmosphere, and over 40 new jobs.

Alderley Edge 's dining scene is set to receive a vibrant new heartbeat with the imminent opening of Fire Station Social Cucina , the latest addition to the village's culinary landscape.

The restaurant, positioned on the former site of Gusto - a beloved Italian eatery that served the community for over a decade - is set to debut its bright red doors on the first hours of Wednesday, June 10th. With a capacity to host 150 guests, the venue promises an engaging dining experience underlined by passion, warmth, and a distinctly Italian flair that echoes the original intent of the Project Social Cucina division of Cheshire Pub Company.

The Hall‑of‑Fame Between Pizza and Pastas The culinary team behind Fire Station Social Cucina has crafted a menu rooted in Neapolitan tradition while offering contemporary twists designed to captivate modern palates. Traditionalists will find delight in the hand‑toss{ed, freshly baked pizzas, each topped美客邦白éèç﵌﹊油⍪⛛⛛





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Fire Station Social Cucina Alderley Edge Italian Restaurant Neapolitan Pizza Cheshire Pub Company

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