New Italian Restaurant Opens in Wirral, Replacing Popular Sports Bar

Bello Italia, an authentic Italian restaurant, has opened its doors in Bebington, Wirral, taking over the former location of Cow Shed Sports Bar & Grill. The sports bar has closed to make way for this exciting new dining concept.

A new Italian restaurant, Bello Italia , has opened today in Wirral , replacing the former Cow Shed Sports Bar & Grill on Broadway, Bebington . The sports bar, known for its all-day dining, particularly breakfast and evening grills, as well as live football broadcasts on large screens, announced its closure last month on Facebook, citing the need to make way for something new. The Cow Shed's statement expressed mixed emotions about closing its doors after many memorable moments with customers.

However, they emphasized that it wasn't goodbye but the start of an exciting new chapter. The venue revealed that it would be reborn as Bello Italia, offering a fresh and authentic Italian dining experience. While initially planned to open on September 8th, the launch was delayed by a week. Bello Italia is now officially open, inviting customers to indulge in pasta, pizza, tapas, grilled dishes, and a selection of wines. Bello Italia's owners also operate The Blind Cow on Town Lane in Bebington. This established eatery will be shifting its focus to become a café, serving breakfast and lunch only. The Blind Cow announced that its dinner service will cease, and the cafe will operate from 8:30 am to 4 pm. They expressed gratitude for the support received for their dinner service, stating that this change allows them to solidify The Blind Cow as their breakfast and lunch spot and dedicated Bello Italia as their evening destination





