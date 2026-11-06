New Jersey Mayor Matthew Bianchini Loses Reelection After Charging Resident

Pemberton Township Mayor Matthew Bianchini conceded to Belinda Fontanez following a viral incident where he charged at a resident, leading to his electoral defeat.

Pemberton Township Republican Mayor Matthew Bianchini officially conceded his reelection bid to Democratic challenger Belinda Fontanez on Wednesday, ending a political career marked by a violent public outburst. The election result was delivered just weeks after Bianchini, 59, was physically restrained during a town meeting for charging at a resident and issuing threats. Fontanez secured a decisive victory, capturing nearly 60 percent of the vote compared to Bianchini's less than 30 percent share.

Incident Triggering Defeat

The catalyst for Bianchini's loss occurred on October 21, when he had to be physically restrained after lunging across the room toward resident Michael Sawka. Video footage captured Bianchini leaving his seat, pointing his finger, and shouting profane threats at Sawka, including the statement that he was getting him. Two men in the audience intervened, pinning the mayor against a wall and preventing further escalation as he continued to shout aggressively.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Calls

Michael Sawka stated that he wanted the police to arrest Bianchini for assault, citing the video evidence of the threat. Sawka, a former employee of the township who had previously sued over the misconduct of former Mayor Jack Tompkins, described being calm throughout the confrontation while denying any provocation involving Bianchini's family. Sawka expressed a desire for Bianchini to resign immediately and sign an agreement barring him from future political involvement.

Bianchini Defends Actions and Apologizes

Bianchini told local news outlet WPVI that he snapped due to a long-standing fraught relationship with Sawka, alleging that Sawka made rude comments to his wife and daughter. He defended the reaction as justified in the heat of the moment but later issued an apology for the specific threats, admitting the behavior was wrong. Despite the apology, Bianchini maintained that he would repeat the action to protect his family from perceived attacks.

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Political Context and Transition Plans

Bianchini had assumed the mayoral role after Jack Tompkins resigned in December 2025 following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. In his concession statement, Bianchini thanked his campaign team and residents, offering sincere congratulations to Fontanez. He pledged his full support for a smooth transition, emphasizing that the future success of the township was more important than the outcome of the single election.

Election Outcome and Community Impact

The election results reflect a clear rejection of Bianchini's conduct by the voters of Pemberton Township. The swift nature of the defeat, occurring within weeks of the viral confrontation, highlights the immediate impact of the incident on public opinion. As Fontanez prepares to take on the responsibility of leading the community, the township faces the challenge of moving forward from a period of significant political turbulence and public safety concerns.