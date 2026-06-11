New Leads Emerge in the Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie as Search Expands into Mexico

Volunteer searchers in Mexico are scouring the border region for Nancy Guthrie following an anonymous tip, while FBI investigators analyze critical DNA evidence from her Arizona home.

The search for Nancy Guthrie , the 84-year-old mother of Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie , has taken a distressing turn as efforts expand across the international border into Mexico.

A local volunteer organization known as the Buscando Corazones collective, based in the city of Nogales, recently launched a massive search operation after receiving an anonymous tip. According to the leader of the collective, Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, the tipster claimed that Nancy had been buried in a stream within an area referred to as Mariposa, which is situated dangerously close to the border between Mexico and Arizona.

This collective is no stranger to such grim tasks, having previously uncovered more than 25 unmarked graves in the region, providing them with a sobering expertise in locating missing persons. Although an initial sweep of the specified area did not yield the discovery of Nancy, the search team remains steadfast in their commitment to continue scouring the terrain for her and other missing individuals. The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remain puzzling and heartbreaking.

She was last seen on the night of January 31, after being dropped off at her residence in Tucson, Arizona, following a family game night at the home of her daughter, Annie. In the early hours of February 1, Nancy was abducted from her home, an event that has left her family in a state of profound grief and uncertainty. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, has spoken openly about the emotional devastation she has faced over the past four months.

Despite returning to her professional duties at Studio 1A in New York City to co-host the daily talk show, Savannah has admitted to her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, that she cries every single morning on her way to work. The public nature of Savannah's grief highlights the agony of not knowing the fate of a loved one, especially given the sinister nature of the abduction.

From a forensic standpoint, the investigation is being managed by a large team consisting of approximately two dozen investigators from the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office. Recent developments in April brought a glimmer of hope when FBI agents discovered potentially critical DNA evidence inside Nancy's home. Specifically, samples of hair were recovered and sent to a private laboratory in Florida for advanced testing, which investigators hope will lead to a suspect.

The crime scene itself provided several disturbing clues, including drops of blood found on the front porch and a doorbell camera that had been violently torn down. Furthermore, surveillance footage captured the image of a masked individual outside the front door, who appeared to be tampering with the security system before stealing the camera. These details suggest a planned and calculated attack rather than a random act of violence.

Adding to the complexity of the case are the predatory ransom demands that have plagued the Guthrie family. Multiple blackmail messages were sent to both the family and various media outlets, demanding payment in bitcoin in exchange for Nancy's safe return.

However, the family refused to pay these sums without proof of life, a demand that the kidnappers failed to meet. The inability to verify the authenticity of these notes has left the family and authorities in a difficult position. In recent updates, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed that he is no longer in direct communication with the family, as all coordination is now handled strictly through the FBI and assigned detectives.

This shift in communication protocol underscores the official nature of the ongoing search as authorities continue to pursue every lead, whether it be forensic evidence in Arizona or anonymous tips in the rugged landscapes of Mexico





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Nancy Guthrie Savannah Guthrie Kidnapping Investigation Buscando Corazones FBI

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