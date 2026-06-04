New Mexico mom Melissa Casias' body found 'skeletonized' with gunshot wound, 'no signs of animal activity' in remote part of Carson National Forest

The body of missing New Mexico mom Melissa Casias was found 'skeletonized' with a gunshot wound to the skull, propped up in a seated position against a tree in a remote part of the rugged Carson National Forest, the Daily Mail has learned. Casias, who was 53, vanished from her Taos home in June 2025, leaving her phone, keys, and purse behind. She was last seen alive walking east on the 518 Highway that leads out of the city towards the forest. The case shot to national attention earlier this year amid conspiracy theories that her disappearance was part of a larger pattern involving individuals who had access to top secret government research. Casias was an administrative assistant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) - a facility located an hour from Taos and founded for the famed Manhattan Project during the Second World War that has been tied to nuclear weapons research ever since.

The body of missing New Mexico mom Melissa Casias was found 'skeletonized' with a gunshot wound to the skull, propped up in a seated position against a tree in a remote part of the rugged Carson National Forest , the Daily Mail has learned.

Casias, who was 53, vanished from her Taos home in June 2025, leaving her phone, keys, and purse behind. She was last seen alive walking east on the 518 Highway that leads out of the city towards the forest. The case shot to national attention earlier this year amid conspiracy theories that her disappearance was part of a larger pattern involving individuals who had access to top secret government research.

Casias was an administrative assistant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) - a facility located an hour from Taos and founded for the famed Manhattan Project during the Second World War that has been tied to nuclear weapons research ever since. But Arizona-based investigator Thomas McNally, who has been working on the case on behalf of Casias's parents, Joe and Joanne Mondragon, says her disappearance should never have been lumped in with other cases involving 'missing nuclear scientists.

' He believes foul play was involved in her death. 'It's great that the press is getting this story out there because of the Los Alamos stuff,' McNally said, 'but it has nothing to do with her job. ' 'I want to be emphatic on this point – this is in no way, shape, or form related to her job.

' The discovery of Casias's remains over the weekend has ended speculation over her whereabouts but has now created a new mystery over exactly what happened to her. Melissa Casias worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, a nuclear research facility, before disappearing on June 26, 2025. New Mexico State Police say Casias's body was found alongside a handgun in the McGaffey Ridge area of the Carson National Forest.

Although the New Mexico State Police are yet to release a cause of death, the Daily Mail has learned her body had a gunshot wound to the skull and a gun was found close by. Casias was dressed in sun-bleached clothing and her body showed no signs of animal activity - unusual for remains left in the wilderness for a long period of time.

'Her body was found May 28, in a very remote area of the mountains that is not normally frequented by hikers, people there for recreation,' McNally explained. 'The elevation is almost 8,000ft up. I understand that the skeletonized remains were found sitting up against a tree with bleached clothing, sun-bleached clothing.

'There was a gunshot wound in the skull and a gun recovered at the scene. ' Police said the gruesome discovery was made by a hiker before cops recovered the remains from the remote spot and transported them to the medical examiner for an autopsy. The results are pending and cops are yet to name any persons of interests or make any arrests in the case or determine what charges, if any, there should be.

But the Daily Mail can reveal that Casias's devastated family believe the New Mexico State Police botched the case and left them to suffer in the dark about her fate for nearly a year. Her husband Mark, who also works at LANL, told the family they had argued on their way to work. Casias was last seen walking alone in New Mexico on June 26, 2025, after dropping off her husband at work but not reporting for work herself.

Of the family's reaction to the discovery, McNally said: 'They have a lot of community support in town, which is great, but they're broken and I think it hurts them even more now because they knew that they were right all along and the New Mexico State Police never went and did anything or looked for her.

'They believed Mark that she was running around with a boyfriend somewhere and she was a few miles down the road the whole f**king time. ' Casias's parents and siblings have always insisted that she didn't run off with a boyfriend and would never have left her much-loved daughter Sierra behind voluntarily.

According to the Mondragons and McNally, Casias had been behaving normally around the time she went missing and went to work on the morning she vanished, accompanied by husband Mark who also works at LANL





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