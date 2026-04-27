New Model and Technology Provide Unprecedented View of Immune Response in Lung Tumors

Researchers have developed a novel lung cancer model and a new single-cell technology, SEPARATE-Seq, to create a comprehensive immune map of lung adenocarcinoma, offering insights into how the immune system behaves within tumors and paving the way for more effective cancer therapies.

Researchers at the Vlaams Instituut voor Biotechnologie (VIB) and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) have achieved a significant breakthrough in understanding the complexities of the immune response within lung tumors.

Their innovative work, published in Nature Communications, details the development of a highly sophisticated model for studying lung adenocarcinoma – the most prevalent form of lung cancer – coupled with a novel single-cell technology called SEPARATE-Seq. This combination provides an unprecedentedly detailed immune map of these tumors, offering crucial insights into how the immune system interacts with cancer cells.

The team’s primary focus was to overcome the limitations of existing preclinical models, which often fail to accurately replicate the tumor microenvironment found in patients. Traditional studies frequently utilize subcutaneous tumor models, where cancer cells are implanted under the skin. While convenient, these models do not capture the unique immunological characteristics of the lung, a critical factor in understanding cancer progression and treatment response.

To address this, the researchers engineered a lung adenocarcinoma model where tumors grow directly within the lung tissue itself. This allows for a more accurate representation of the disease and enables the separation of tumor nodules from surrounding healthy lung tissue, mirroring clinical procedures. The core innovation of this research lies in the development of SEPARATE-Seq, a groundbreaking method for distinguishing between immune cells actively infiltrating the tumor and those simply circulating in the bloodstream.

Standard single-cell RNA sequencing struggles with this differentiation, potentially leading to inaccurate conclusions about immune cell behavior. SEPARATE-Seq overcomes this challenge by specifically ‘labeling’ immune cells present in the blood, allowing researchers to pinpoint those that have truly migrated into the tumor microenvironment. This distinction is paramount, as the signals and interactions experienced by immune cells within the tumor tissue are vastly different from those in the bloodstream.

The researchers emphasize that location is a critical determinant of immune cell function. By utilizing SEPARATE-Seq in conjunction with spatial transcriptomics, they were able to create a detailed map of immune cell distribution within the tumors, revealing striking spatial patterns. They identified a ring of lipid-associated tumor-associated macrophages surrounding the tumor, as well as concentrated areas of interferon-stimulated immune and non-immune cells, enriched with specific dendritic cell states.

Furthermore, they observed increased infiltration of hypoxic neutrophils, enrichment of plasma cells, and a shift towards an immature, dysfunctional state in NK cells upon entering the tumor. Importantly, these findings were consistently observed in human lung adenocarcinoma samples, validating the translational relevance of the model and the accuracy of the SEPARATE-Seq technology.

This level of spatial and molecular resolution provides a deeper understanding of how immune cells specialize and adapt within the tumor microenvironment, highlighting the profound influence of the tumor on immune function. The researchers have not only established a more realistic preclinical model but have also created a valuable resource for the broader scientific community.

They have made the comprehensive multiomics dataset publicly available through an interactive online tool, enabling other researchers to explore the data and accelerate their own investigations into tumor immunology and lung cancer biology. The team believes that the success of cancer therapies hinges on a thorough understanding of immune cell behavior within real tumors.

By providing a model that more faithfully reflects patient biology, they aim to reduce the risk of drawing misleading conclusions from preclinical studies and ultimately improve the development of effective cancer treatments. This work represents a significant step forward in bridging the gap between preclinical research and clinical application, offering new hope for patients battling lung cancer





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Lung Cancer Immunology Single-Cell Sequencing SEPARATE-Seq Tumor Microenvironment

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