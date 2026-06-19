New MP wants timetable for Starmer's departure, crocodile attack at zoo

The new MP, and outgoing mayor of Greater Manchester, is understood to want Sir Keir Starmer to set out a timetable for his departure in the coming days, and to be in the crocodile enclosure. Officers were called to Johnsons Zoo near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire on Thursday. A man, 30, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has since been released on bail after being declared not fit for interview. The pair are not believed to have known each other. Tracey Johnson, the zoo owner’s wife, reportedly leapt into the crocodile pit to rescue the boy. He suffered serious wounds and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a ‘critical but stable’ condition, police said. The crocodile enclosure has been closed ‘out of respect’ to the family ‘until further notice’, according to the zoo. Ben Obese-Jecty, MP for Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, said: ‘I am aware of the incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst, and have been liaising with senior officers, who are treating this as a critical incident. My thoughts are with the young victim and his family.’

The new MP, and outgoing mayor of Greater Manchester , is understood to want Sir Keir Starmer to set out a timetable for his departure in the coming days, and to be in the crocodile enclosure.

Officers were called to Johnsons Zoo near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire on Thursday. A man, 30, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has since been released on bail after being declared not fit for interview. The pair are not believed to have known each other. Tracey Johnson, the zoo owner’s wife, reportedly leapt into the crocodile pit to rescue the boy.

He suffered serious wounds and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a ‘critical but stable’ condition, police said. The crocodile enclosure has been closed ‘out of respect’ to the family ‘until further notice’, according to the zoo. Ben Obese-Jecty, MP for Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, said: ‘I am aware of the incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst, and have been liaising with senior officers, who are treating this as a critical incident. My thoughts are with the young victim and his family.





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New MP Greater Manchester Sir Keir Starmer Timetable For His Departure Crocodile Attack At Zoo Johnsons Zoo Cambridgeshire Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder Tracey Johnson Rescue The Boy Serious Wounds Addenbrooke’S Hospital Critical But Stable Police Said Ben Obese-Jecty Incident At Johnson’S Of Old Hurst Liaising With Senior Officers Critical Incident Young Victim And His Family

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