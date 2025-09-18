New North Pole Fun House Among New Attractions at Nottingham's Goose Fair

Nottingham's annual Goose Fair returns next week with a new winter-themed fun house, alongside classic rides and new additions like the Skyfall drop tower.

A new attraction has been announced for this year's Goose Fair - and organizers say it's 'bound to prove popular' with fairgoers. Nottingham 's annual funfair is returning next week, with hundreds of rides, attractions, and food stalls taking over the Forest Recreation Ground for 10 days. The usual classics - from fast, rip-roaring roller coasters and rides to the family-friendly dodgems and waltzers - will be on offer for attendees.

But a few new rides have been announced for this year's event too, including the steampunk-themed Time Machine, and Skyfall, the world’s tallest portable drop tower standing at an impressive 80-metres high. The latest attraction confirmed for this year's Goose Fair is the North Pole fun house. Full of special tricks and complete with a spiral slide, organizers say the new addition 'is bound to prove popular with fairgoers this year'. In a post shared to Facebook on Wednesday (September 17), the team behind the annual fair said: 'One of the biggest winter-themed fun houses will be present at this year's Goose Fair. Katie-Louise Noyce’s North Pole Fun House will be present on the top row at this year's fair. Featuring three floors full of mechanical tricks and ending in a spiral slide, the North Pole is bound to prove popular with fairgoers this year.' With more than 350 rides and attractions and thrills aplenty for all ages, Goose Fair has been staged annually in Nottingham since at least 1284. The event will once again run for 10 days, from Friday, September 26, to Sunday, October 5. SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) sessions will take place on both Sundays from noon to 1pm, with quieter music and fewer flashing lights for a quieter, more relaxed atmosphere





