New OLIPOP Packaging and Flavor Tweaks

OLIPOP, the functional beverage that has revolutionized the soda world, is launching a new feel-good soda launch with fresh packaging adorned with retro-inspired artwork. The iconic brand is also offering a generous 25% off sitewide from through May 30 when you enter code FEELGOOD25 at checkout. The updated cans are super cute, with a playful vibe inspired by old-school branding straight out of the '60s and '70s. OLIPOP has also elevated some of its top-selling flavors, with both Ginger Ale and Classic Root Beer getting a carbonated boost due to popular demand. The new sonic identity, the iconic Chordettes classic "Lollipop" refreshed for the modern wellness-minded soda lover by Zinadelphia, is also part of this creative rollout. OLIPOP is a soda that benefits your health, with only 2 to 5 grams of sugar per can and an amazing lineup of ingredients like prebiotics for fiber, and guar and acacia fibers to boot. Whether you are focusing on boosting fiber intake or just want something crisp and refreshing to see you through the steamy days ahead, OLIPOP is the perfect choice.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more.

Once you try OLIPOP, you will never look back. If you're a devotee, then you already know about the good-for-you soda that basically revolutionized functional beverages. Now the iconic brand is announcing fresh packaging adorned with retro-inspired artwork, and it's all part of the new feel good soda launch. Think of it as an easy change you can make a part of your routine today.

It's soda that benefits your health! OLIPOP Great taste, packed with fiber, low in sugar, and on sale? It doesn't get better than this! OLIPOP just dropped the coolest reboot of its already-iconic packaging, with refreshed retro looks and of course the usual delicious taste.

Snag a sweet 25 percent off your order through May 30, 2026, when you enter code FEELGOOD25 at checkout. Save 25% Shop You can't beat the taste and the benefits that OLIPOP offers, with new refreshed packaging and a few flavor tweaks that take the experience to the next level And that is exactly why so many love this delicious drink.

OLIPOP has elevated some of its top-selling flavors, with both Ginger Ale and Classic Root Beer getting a carbonated boost due to popular demand. Meanwhile, Vintage Cola and Lemon Lime also got a few more bubbles and a slight flavor reformulation that's more in line with the soda vibe you expect. To make things even more exciting, the brand is offering a generous 25 percent off sitewide from through May 30 when you enter code FEELGOOD25 at checkout.

RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share This is huge news for OLIPOP loyalists, of which there are many, many! Part of its appeal is the fact that it actually tastes like soda, but with a much broader goal of helping you do something good for your health without stepping too far outside of your comfort zone. The updated cans are super cute, too.

They have a playful vibe about them that's inspired by old-school branding straight out of the '60s and '70s, but they still have the same recognizable look that you know and grab from the shelves. Another part of this creative rollout is a new sonic identity: the iconic Chordettes classic "Lollipop" refreshed for the modern wellness-minded soda lover by Zinadelphia, complete with new lyrics that are right in line with the OLIPOP vibe.

Satisfy your soda craving while adding a little pop of fun art to your fridge and boosting your fiber intake If you have never tried OLIPOP, you can take this as your signal to add it to your routine. Summer is here, after all, so what better excuse do you need to cool down with a refreshing beverage that also happens to be good for you?

The brand's flavor lineup alone is stellar, but it's really the nutritional profile that makes it so popular and frankly more appealing than your ordinary can of soda. With only 2 to 5 grams of sugar per can and an amazing lineup of ingredients like prebiotics (cassava root and chicory root), Jerusalem artichoke and Nopal cactus for fiber, and guar and acacia fibers to boot, it is truly the powerhouse of the soda world.

Bottom line: Whether you are focusing on boosting fiber intake or just want something crisp and refreshing to see you through the steamy days ahead, snag some rebooted OLIPOP cans for a mega discount through May 30 with code FEELGOOD25





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OLIPOP Functional Beverage Retro-Inspired Artwork New Packaging New Flavor Tweaks Generous Discount New Sonic Identity Chordettes Classic \Lollipop\ Fiber Intake Sugar Content Health Benefits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New HMRC tax tool rolled out Monday with new automatic requirementHMRC has launched a new tool for organisations to check whether they need to register

Read more »

Coronation Street's Beth Nixon wows with brand new look ahead of Megan exitBeth has played Megan Walsh since last year.

Read more »

Half term sorted for families at award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife ParkEnjoy the new Malaysian Singing Forest Gibbon reserve and lots of new arrivals

Read more »

Sainsbury's shoppers rush to get hands on brand new 'dream' Digestive flavourExcited shoppers are rushing to their nearest Sainsbury's supermarket to get their hands on the new McVitie's Digestive flavour, which combines the biscuit with another popular treat

Read more »