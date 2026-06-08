New Online Portal Boosts Engagement and Satisfaction Among Cancer Clinical Trial Participants

A pilot study of the Participant Engagement Portal (PEP) by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology shows high user satisfaction and strong potential for enhancing participant-researcher communication in cancer trials.

The Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology has published results from a pilot project for its Participant Engagement Portal (PEP), an online tool designed to improve communication between cancer research ers and clinical trial participants.

The study, published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum, found that 84% of participants reported a positive experience with the portal. PEP was created in collaboration with patients and advocates to foster direct connections, share trial updates, and allow participants to self-report on social risk factors. In the pilot, which was part of the Multi-Cancer Early Detection Biobank Study, 40% of eligible participants opted to use the portal.

The tool received high marks for usability, with 96% finding it easy to access and 93% reporting surveys were easy to complete. Notably, 93% of users agreed to be contacted for future research, highlighting its potential for building a sustained research community. Key features of PEP include secure messaging, trial updates, and self-reporting of social and economic factors that may impact a patient's cancer journey.

Researchers emphasized that PEP is not a recruitment tool but a platform to enrich the experience of already enrolled participants and treat them as true partners. The pilot revealed excellent overall satisfaction but noted a need to improve diversity, as users skewed more female and less ethnically diverse than the broader study population. Future plans include developing educational videos for clinical staff and expanding PEP to more national trials.

Funding for PEP came from the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology Foundation, with additional support from Alliance Foundation Trials, LLC, and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The study was led by Norah Crossnohere, PhD, MHS, from The Ohio State University, with senior authorship by Suzanne George, MD, of Harvard Medical School.

Nancy Campbell, MSN, BSN, of the Alliance Data Innovation Lab, highlighted PEP as a scalable roadmap for modernizing participant interactions and making trials more transparent and collaborative. The full study is available in JNCI Cancer Spectrum with DOI 10.1093/jncics/pkag038





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