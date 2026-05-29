New Physics-Informed AI Framework Reveals Brain Fluid Movement in Unprecedented Detail

A new AI-based imaging framework, called MR-AIV, has been developed to map fluid movement in the brain using MRI scans. This technique provides detailed maps of brain fluid movement, revealing how slow diffusion and faster directed flow may shape the brain's waste-clearing system.

A new physics-informed AI framework turns MRI tracer data into detailed maps of brain fluid movement , revealing how slow diffusion and faster directed flow may shape the brain's waste-clearing system.

Researchers developed a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based imaging framework to map fluid movement in the brain in unprecedented detail using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. The technique, referred to as magnetic resonance artificial intelligence velocimetry (MR-AIV), also provides model-inferred information on the pressure generated during fluid movement and how readily the fluid passes through different brain regions. Such details were previously difficult to estimate without invasive methods. Fluids in the brain remove waste and harmful substances.

The interstitial and cerebrospinal fluids (CSF) perform these cleaning functions to keep the brain healthy. Yet scientists have not been able to directly measure how fluids move throughout the entire brain. Studying this movement has been difficult because most existing methods either require surgery or can only observe fluid flow near the brain's surface. They cannot accurately measure factors such as diffusion and noise that complicate fluid assessment.

Dynamic contrast-enhanced MRI (DCE-MRI) is already used in clinical settings to track contrast agents, but advanced computational methods are needed to convert such information into detailed maps of fluid movement. The team built four specialized neural networks. Each network handled a separate task. The networks estimated how the tracer moved through tissues, how readily different tissues allowed fluid movement, pressure variation associated with fluid movement, and background noise.

These networks allowed researchers to directly apply known laws of fluid movement, such as Darcy's law. They also reduced errors caused by noisy or incomplete data. To improve the reliability of the findings, the team trained a single network to separate real biological signals from background noise. This enabled the physical equations to operate only on denoised data.

They also used an adaptive learning strategy, which helped the model learn from both fast and slow fluid movements. The researchers first validated the MR-AIV system using synthetic datasets from computer-generated simulations of mouse brains. They then applied the framework to in vivo DCE-MRI scans from five healthy mice. These animals received intracisternal injections of the contrast agent gadobutrol (15 mM).

MRI scans tracked the movement of the contrast dye through murine brain tissue over 90 minutes. The researchers reduced artifacts and noise from the data using several computational techniques. They excluded regions such as the ventricles and the cisterna magna from the analysis to simplify calculations. The model then inferred detailed maps showing how fast fluid moved, pressure variation associated with movement, and how easily fluids could pass through different tissues.

The MR-AIV reconstructed brain-wide fluid flow patterns from DCE-MRI data without direct measurements of flow speed. When researchers tested the system on computer-generated mouse brain simulations, the model accurately reproduced tracer concentration patterns, with a relative error of less than 2.0%. Velocity inference was more challenging in the most realistic synthetic case, with larger errors concentrated in regions of very slow flow. The inferred flow directions closely matched reference simulations.

The researchers observed most prediction errors in regions with very slow fluid motion, where detection is usually more difficult. The MR-AIV inferred velocity magnitude is similar across mice. Gadobutrol is infused into the cisterna magna of five mice (M1 to M5), and the tracer movement is recorded via DCE-MRI. The Circle of Willis (location marked in red on the M1 structural image at top left) can be seen in the transverse plane.

Flow is consistently fast near the Circle of Willis and the olfactory bulb, which can be observed in the midsagittal plane. Velocity fields are overlaid on grayscale structural MRI images, which show through in excluded regions. The velocity magnitudes are similar for the five mice. The MR-AIV-inferred velocity magnitude in two planes (midsagittal, left; transverse plane, right).

When the team tested the model using real MRI scans of healthy mice, they observed two distinct flow speeds across brain region





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AI MRI Brain Fluid Movement Physics-Informed AI MR-AIV

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